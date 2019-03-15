Ayden Hector, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 class, has had a big winter reeling in offers, adding Nebraska, Stanford, UCLA, Florida State, Alabama and Penn State all in the last month and a half.

He's up to 22 offers overall, but USC was in early on the 4-star prospect from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., offering Hector midway through his sophomore season.

So where do the Trojans stand now -- with a new DBs coach and a lot of new options for the fast-rising prospect to consider?

"USC was my first offer. That was special to get that from them, where my parents went to school and my dad played," Hector told TrojanSports.com. "Coach [Greg] Burns is the new [DBs] coach, but I met him when he was at Oregon State and we have known each other since he was at OSU. ...

"SC is still high on my list. The tradition of 'SC and history we have are important, but ultimately the connection with coaches will play a huge part in my process."