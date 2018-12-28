Late in this recruiting cycle, the USC coaching staff expanded its efforts to find much-needed help in the secondary and sent out another flurry of offers to 2019 defensive backs.

The late push landed 3-star safety Briton Allen (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), who flipped from Georgia Tech to sign with the Trojans during the early signing period last week. It also put USC in contention for local 3-star prospect Tuasivi Nomura (Centennial HS/Corona, Calif.), who remains a key uncommitted target for the program leading up to the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Nomura talked to TrojanSports.com on Friday about his recruitment and his three finalists.