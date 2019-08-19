Recruiting Rumblings: Where USC stands with 4-star LV Bunkley-Shelton
Among the attendees in the Coliseum on Saturday for USC's Fall Showcase scrimmage was one of the Trojans' top remaining 2020 targets.
Lavon "LV" Bunkley Shelton, the 4-star prospect from Gardena Serra High School who the USC staff has dual interest in as both a wide receiver and defensive back, has been on campus multiple times in recent months and said he notices a positive change within the program.
"It was great. The vibe around the team this year is definitely different. I feel the direction of the program is definitely going up," Bunkley-Shelton told TrojanSports.com.
USC's recruitment of the Rivals100 prospect has been interesting, as the staff seemed to prefer him as a defensive back initially while Bunkley-Shelton prefers to play wide receiver. The Trojans' approach may be changing, though, as he tells it.
The Coli is different😳✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/n0W5o6hqtK— Lavon LV Bunkley-Shelton🃏🤡 (@LVDeucesWild2) August 17, 2019
