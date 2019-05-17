BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- St. John Bosco High School standout Kourt Williams says he's not ready to narrow down his list at all and that he's "still open to all schools in the country."

But he is working his way through his official visits already and that might be an indication of where schools stand in his recruitment.

Williams, rated a 3-star safety but one of the more versatile players in this class, has taken officials to Oklahoma and Texas A&M already and has one scheduled with Ohio State for June 21. He was at USC during the spring and doesn't expect to use one of his final two officials with the Trojans, though he said it's possible he would take another unofficial visit to campus.

So where does that leave USC in his recruitment?