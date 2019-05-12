SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- USC defensive backs coach Greg Burns was in Scottsdale last Thursday, along with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, to get another look at Saguaro High School cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Jacobe Covington among other prospects.

Ringo, a 5-star prospect and one of the most coveted recruits in the country, has been on the Trojans' radar for a while, and Covington, a 4-star prospect, earned his USC offer after taking an unofficial visit last fall.

But really, the Trojans' recruitment of those two top DBs had to start anew after Burns was hired in the offseason to replace Ronnie Bradford. And from the sounds of it, that recruiting reboot is still in its early stages.

That puts USC at a disadvantage with Ringo, who has been building deep connections elsewhere, while Covington still seems very open to his options.

Both spoke to TrojanSports.com on Thursday night after that high school football showcase event at Saguaro HS.