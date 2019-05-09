PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Bijan Robinson, one of the most intriguing running backs in the 2020 recruiting class, says he won't put out his short list of top schools until July, but he did reveal one key bit of intel.

USC will be on it.

"They're top 5," Robinson said Wednesday night after a spring showcase event at Desert Vista High School. "Just the relationships with all the coaches, coach [Mike] Jinks is a great coach to just connect with. I know he's new to the program, but we kicked off a lot about just our relationship and what could potentially go, but all the coaches there they all treat me as family."

Robinson, a 4-star prospect from Salpointe Catholic HS in Tucson, Ariz., received his USC offer after his sophomore season and has been firmly on the Trojans' radar ever since. He's ranked the No. 7 running back in this class and the No. 55 overall prospect.

And his stature in the 2020 class is well earned after he rushed for 2,400 yards (14.1 yards per carry) and 35 touchdowns (according to MaxPreps) while helping Salpointe to an Arizona 4A state runner-up finish last fall. He also had 10 catches for 153 yards and a score, and despite the limited use in the passing game he is an adept pass-catcher, which is trait the Trojans are putting a priority on with their RBs in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's Air Raid system.

To put it plainly, Robinson looks to be USC's best hope at landing one of the top-rated RBs in this class, so it's fair to classify him as a high-priority target for the Trojans -- which is indeed how they've approached his recruitment.

"It's always been consistent, they've never really let down, but yes recently they've been coming really hard," Robinson said. "Because mostly the running backs right now that are committing, the top-10, top-5 at running back, it's all like SEC."

