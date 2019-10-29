Gary Bryant, a top wide receiver target for USC in this 2020 cycle, just got back from his third official visit -- a weekend trip to Oregon -- and he says his recruiting decision isn't getting any easier.

Bryant, the 4-star standout from Corona Centennial High School ranked the No. 54 overall prospect in the class, visited Oklahoma in the spring and has been to Washington and now Oregon this fall.

He is set to use his fourth official visit on USC for the Trojans' Nov. 23 regular-season finale against UCLA and then will take his final OV to Arizona State.

Bryant talked to TrojanSports.com on Monday, discussing those recent official visits, his communication with the USC staff, another planned visit to the Coliseum before his OV and his recruitment in general.

"It's getting tougher. It's getting tougher. Every school has their ups and downs so just trying to pick what I want in a program," he said.

