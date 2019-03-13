A name to keep an eye on this recruiting cycle for USC is speedy 3-star wide receiver Isaac Jernagin, from Bakersfield High School up north.

Both because he's an impressive talent and because he's had high mutual interest in the Trojans for a while now.

Jernagin was one of the stars for the ProWay team at the big adidas West Coast Invitational 7-on-7 tournament Sunday at El Camino College. He started one of ProWay game's by gliding effortlessly behind the defense for a long touchdown catch on the opening play, while showcasing his speed and hands throughout the afternoon.

Afterward, he talked to TrojanSports.com about where his recruitment stands.