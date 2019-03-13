Recruiting Rumblings: WR Isaac Jernagin on USC and timeline for decision
A name to keep an eye on this recruiting cycle for USC is speedy 3-star wide receiver Isaac Jernagin, from Bakersfield High School up north.
Both because he's an impressive talent and because he's had high mutual interest in the Trojans for a while now.
Jernagin was one of the stars for the ProWay team at the big adidas West Coast Invitational 7-on-7 tournament Sunday at El Camino College. He started one of ProWay game's by gliding effortlessly behind the defense for a long touchdown catch on the opening play, while showcasing his speed and hands throughout the afternoon.
Afterward, he talked to TrojanSports.com about where his recruitment stands.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news