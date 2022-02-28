Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter heating up as offseason events begin

Events are going on around the country which means there are a lot of news and rumors floating around a lot of top prospects. Here is some of the latest in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

One of the top 2024 running backs nationally, Carrie continues to load up on offers quickly. A recent offer from Alabama could be a “game-changer” in his recruitment as the Crimson Tide are now one of his top teams but the list remains long. The Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout also likes Georgia, Stanford, USC, Penn State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

*****

The four-star linebacker from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark has a long list of favorites since it’s still early in his recruitment but a recent offer from Clemson is different and the Tigers shoot way up for him now. He loves the family atmosphere at Clemson, he has a strong relationship with new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and it’s a reasonable drive from home. Auburn, Penn State, Florida State and others are high as well.



*****

LSU has not offered the Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge 2024 cornerback yet but Faustin is visiting there in mid-March which speaks to just how interested he is in the Tigers. An offer from the SEC powerhouse could go a long way in his recruitment and future decision. A visit to Missouri - which has offered - is coming up as well so that SEC program could be seriously in the running as well along with the Florida programs.

*****

The top 2024 running back from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has every offer under the sun but keep an eye on Oklahoma here. The Sooners are his dream program and that’s going to play an important factor for Gage, who was born in the state of Oklahoma and grew up thinking about playing in Norman. This is not a situation where it’s just another major offer and Gage sort of liked the program growing up. Every other power out there will be involved but Oklahoma could have an edge in that sense.

*****

One of the top 2024 defensive backs in Texas, Gibson has already reached double-digit offers but three schools in particular are recruiting him the hardest and have caught his eye. Arkansas, Texas and Baylor are the three that have made the biggest impression on the Lancaster, Texas safety whose recruitment is really just getting started.



*****

Florida remains the dream program for the 2024 four-star linebacker from Largo, Fla., but Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson have also caught his early attention. A lot of visits are being considered in the coming months as Hayes would like to see Ohio State, Alabama, West Virginia and Tennessee soon.

*****

Even after missing three games in his junior season with a knee issue, Jones rushed for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns and in December he committed to Mississippi State. But there are mainly two teams making a run at the Bay Springs, Miss., three-star running back as Auburn and Florida State have caught his attention and while there’s no hint that Jones is backing off his pledge to the Bulldogs, those two teams aren’t going away yet, either.

*****

Kasper released a top 10 recently that included Oregon and the four-star receiver from Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field will visit Eugene in a few weeks. It could be a major visit as Kasper, an Iowa legacy, gets to know the Oregon staff even more. A team that didn’t make his top 10 but has emerged now is Oklahoma after a recent offer and he’ll visit the Sooners shortly after the Oregon stop. Other visits are being figured out as well with Ohio State, Georgia, USC and Tennessee on the list.

*****

From September to January, Lawrence was committed to Florida but then reopened things although it sounds like the Gators are right back in it. The high three-star receiver from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole who goes by “Goldie” will be in Gainesville the first weekend in March and then will be at Florida State and USF by the middle of the month. There is a definite in-state feel to his recruitment right now. A visit to Michigan State is not off the table, either.

*****

Miller could end up being one of the top 2024 receivers nationally after catching 41 passes for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and the rumor is one team holds an advantage in his recruitment. It is Texas A&M especially because the Silsbee, Texas standout has such a strong bond already with the coaching staff. Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech are some of his other big offers and many others could get involved but the Aggies have the edge here.

*****

Florida and Georgia have been the two mainstays over the last several months in Richardson’s recruitment but watch out for Alabama, Texas A&M and Clemson as well. The Crimson Tide and the Aggies have absolutely joined that top group and the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout is also highly intrigued by Clemson. South Carolina and Oklahoma are two others to watch early on.

*****

The nation’s top tight end is a Florida and Florida State legacy and both programs remain in contention for the Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout but others will get visits this spring. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star tight end is looking to visit USC, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Virginia this spring and then his recruitment could come more into focus. There have been some Clemson rumors after a visit in the last few months but the SEC programs should be watched as well and now USC has to be considered with coach Lincoln Riley there.

*****

One of the top overall prospects in the 2024 class, Simmons already has a bunch of offers and some schools have caught his eye early in the recruiting process. Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Baylor and Texas A&M are the early standouts in what might be shaping up as yet another in-state battle for the Duncanville, Texas star edge rusher.

*****