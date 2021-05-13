Recruiting Rumor Mill: Four-star Sooners commit planning visits

National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is back with his weekly Recruiting Rumor Mill with recruiting chatter and news from around the country.

The four-star running back still has a long list of programs but there is some insight as to favorites when it comes to visits and one Big Ten school has been added to his top list. Alston will visit Florida on June 1, then take an official visits to LSU, Auburn, Northwestern, Alabama and Penn State. Also during June he will take unofficials to Georgia Tech, Florida State and North Carolina. Indiana has also now been added to the visit list. It’s still a long list but with more than 50 offers, Alston has made a significant cut.

*****

RALEEK BROWN

There is no indication that Brown is wavering on his Oklahoma commitment but the four-star all-purpose back is planning a round of visits to see other schools. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout will take unofficials to USC and Oklahoma this summer and then he’s planning an official with the Sooners for the Nebraska weekend and then he’s looking at other official visits to USC, Oregon and Arizona State. The Trojans usually do well at Mater Dei so that is something to watch as the fall comes.

*****

DEANDRE COLEMAN

Penn State, Florida State and South Carolina are the three programs standing out most to Coleman but the three-star receiver from Hueytown, Ala., has not scheduled any official visits yet. That could mean Coleman feels like he’s in the early stages of his recruitment and many other programs could get involved along the way. It will be telling if those schools above get visits when he schedules them.

*****

SHERROD COVIL

Covil has nearly 40 offers and there are still a lot of moving pieces as Covil works on a complete visit schedule. Two visits are happening and it could be insight into where he’s leaning. The four-star safety will take an unofficial to Clemson from June 11-13 and then an official to Notre Dame on June 21-23. Other visits are going to happen as well. There has been some chatter the Irish look strong but a lot could still happen in Covil’s recruitment.

*****

DE’ANTHONY GATSON

Texas is the newest offer for the three-star running back from Newton, Texas, and it might be all she wrote. The rumor is that the Longhorns are now way out in front in Gatson’s recruitment and that he has always loved the program. Texas is now considered the big-time front-runner even though USC, Colorado and others were expected to get official visits.

*****

WILL JOHNSON

The chatter is that the five-star cornerback and Michigan commit loves the hire of Steve Clinkscale to replace Maurice Linguist at defensive coordinator and this only reaffirms his commitment to the Wolverines. Clinkscale was the first coach to visit Johnson’s school and offer him a scholarship so the relationship already has a foundation. Now the focus turns to recruiting other DBs in the class with Myles Pollard. Jaeden Gould and Mumu Bin-Wahad as some top targets, along with possibly Domani Jackson and others, too.

*****

NYJALIK KELLY

The former Florida State commit recently landed offers from Clemson and Georgia which could change the scope of his recruitment but there are no indications of that happening as of yet. The chatter is that the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard defensive end is unsure whether he will take visits to those schools – or any others for that matter -–and the feeling is that Miami could lead in his recruitment right now.

*****

CAMERON MILLER

Alabama and Tennessee are standing out the most to the four-star receiver from Memphis (Tenn.) Memphis Academy but the chatter is that the Volunteers are in the best shape. Miller has a visit to Tennessee slated for the end of June and Alabama might want Miller to camp first before he would move to the top of its receiver board. Tennessee has shown Miller a lot of attention and the offense could be intriguing to him so the Vols look best right now.

*****

MJ MORRIS

There is reason to believe that Nebraska is the front-runner for the four-star quarterback especially after the Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy had an outstanding trip to Lincoln for the spring game, one he said he “loved". Georgia Tech is not giving up here as it figures out its quarterback recruiting, too. First, it’s right down the road and second Morris’ family has a strong relationship with assistant Tashard Choice. A decision could come within weeks and it feels like those two are battling it out. But NC State is also not out of this as many feel the two Southeast programs are battling it out in a recruitment that has taken a lot of twists and turns.

*****

KEENAN NELSON

Nelson has a top list of programs and the four-star cornerback from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep has more than 20 offers but mainly two are in focus at this point. He has official visits set up to Penn State and South Carolina, and the rumor is that those two programs have been showing him the most attention recently. The Nittany Lions have to like their chances unless playing in the SEC is an extreme draw to the four-star corner.

*****

MICAH RILEY-DUCKER

Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Auburn, Missouri, Colorado and Tennessee are the top teams for the Bellevue (Neb.) West four-star tight end. That’s still a long list but even more could be gleaned by Riley-Ducker’s official visit list with Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Auburn and Tennessee on that list. After his visits, Riley-Ducker could be ready with a decision sometime in July. The rumor is the Hawkeyes look best but visits will be crucial.

*****

AJ SWANN

Swann has been committed to Maryland since March 1 and he has had a great offseason with numerous impressive performances including at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta. However, only one school has continued to recruit him hard and it’s worth watching because Georgia Tech is right down the road. The Yellow Jackets are working to flip the Canton (Ga.) Cherokee standout as they figure out their quarterback recruiting as well. There’s no indication Swann will make the jump but Georgia Tech is working it.

*****

AZAREYEH THOMAS

LSU won a big recruiting battle over a visit for Thomas and it could point toward where his recruitment could be headed. The Tigers' coaching staff convinced the four-star athlete from Niceville, Fla., to keep his visit with LSU for the June 18 weekend instead of going to Oklahoma, which was trying to get him on campus those days. Thomas was expected to talk with Oklahoma assistant Roy Manning about getting to Norman at some point but LSU won out for that weekend and it could be big.

*****

NIUAFE TUIHALAMAKA

Former USC four-star linebacker commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka has two visits set and the rumor is he is only focused on those two programs. The Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany standout will visit Texas the first weekend of June and then Notre Dame later in the month and it wouldn’t be surprising to see another commitment done after those trips. The Irish have the edge right now but the Longhorns have made a move.

*****

CAMERON WILLIAMS

Texas is the newest offer for the massive four-star offensive lineman from Duncanville, Texas, but the rumor is that Oklahoma still holds the lead in his recruitment and it might be tough to beat the Sooners. Williams is expected to visit Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas in June with the Longhorns getting the last crack at him that month but the Sooners still hold the edge for his commitment.

*****

MICHAEL WILLIAMS