Recruiting Rumor Mill: Intel flows after busy visit weekend

So much has been going on in recent days that this Recruiting Rumor Mill is filled with big news from top to bottom. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney:

The speedy 2026 four-star athlete from La Mesa (Calif.) Mt. Miguel could not make the Nebraska game over the weekend although there remains serious interest in the Huskers. Arrington does have two massive visits coming up, though, as he will see two of his favorites when he heads to Oklahoma for the Tennessee matchup and then heads to Texas A&M when it hosts Texas to close out the regular season.



Despite the loss to Texas A&M and questions around coach Billy Napier’s future, the 2026 four-star linebacker from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles had a “great experience” at Florida over the weekend. It was only Caldwell’s second college game ever as the Gators coaching staff made it clear he’s a top priority for them. No other visits are scheduled but Caldwell would want to see games at Miami and Notre Dame soon.

The high three-star 2026 athlete from Denton (Texas) Guyer has a great time during each visit to Nebraska but his most recent could have been his best as Memorial Stadium was “electric” in the Huskers' win over Colorado. Cobbs has hit it off with linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and others on staff so Nebraska is definitely one to watch as his recruitment moves forward.



South Carolina could emerge as a main contender in Evans’ recruitment especially after Saturday where the Gamecocks lost to LSU late but it “was the best environment I’ve ever been in.” USF, North Carolina and South Carolina are the ones to watch and the Gamecocks could be a team moving even higher after the 2026 three-star receiver from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough was in Columbia over the weekend.

The 2027 running back from San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine loved his recent trip to USC especially seeing the Heisman Trophy wall and seeing San Diego stars Reggie Bush and Marcus Allen up there. The Trojans have already offered and they will definitely be one to watch moving forward with Oregon and Oklahoma high on the list as well. Alabama has been reaching out so that will be big if an offer comes.

Georgia, Oklahoma, NC State, Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Colorado are the other programs that have made a big impression on the 2026 four-star offensive guard but South Carolina is as strong as any team in this recruitment especially after his weekend visit there. Despite the loss, the Gamecocks crowd blew the Saint Stephen (S.C.) Timberland standout away as South Carolina reached its “full potential” when it came to the game environment.

There is a long list of programs still involved with Guthrie but after his weekend visit to Kentucky - as the Wildcats almost knocked off No. 1 Georgia - they will “definitely be in that top group.” The 2026 four-star offensive lineman from Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace still has Louisville, Ohio State, West Virginia, Texas, Penn State, Missouri, USC and others involved but Kentucky’s message that they need him and “they are willing to do whatever it takes” to get him really stood out.

A former Alabama commitment who reopened his recruitment after Nick Saban retired, Helton was at South Carolina over the weekend and it’s been made clear to the four-star center from Carrollton, Ga., that he’s a major priority there. While Helton had a great trip to Columbia and loved the environment, the feeling is still that the Crimson Tide and Georgia lead in his recruitment.

Penn State, Oklahoma and Maryland are the three early standouts for the 2027 offensive tackle from Coatesville, Pa., but a new offer could shake things up even more. Ohio State offered in recent days and it was a “huge blessing” to Hiller so the Buckeyes could be one to watch as well but the Nittany Lions are clearly going to fight to keep him in-state.

During a recent visit to Clemson, the 2027 quarterback from Arden (N.C.) Christ School spent almost the entire day with analyst Tajh Boyd, who played for the Tigers, and had great talks with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who could go to one of Holtzclaw’s games this season. The Tigers are definitely an early favorite for the North Carolina QB but he was at South Carolina over the weekend and then Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are all involved, too. His time in Columbia was awesome and “one of the best” atmospheres he’s seen in college football so far.

The 2026 four-star receiver from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park saw a “crazy environment” at South Carolina over the weekend but the coaches didn’t have much to say after the game since it was such a tough loss to LSU. The Gamecocks will definitely be one to watch as he feels like a priority but the talk is that Tennessee and Ohio State are standing out most.

After two game visits and no flip to Auburn, there is some guarded optimism that the high four-star quarterback from Lucedale (Miss.) George County sticks with his commitment to Notre Dame. That would be unexpected news just weeks ago as it looked like a flip to the Tigers was imminent. Some still believe that Knight will end up in the SEC and for many good reasons but the delay in a flip has been curious.

The 2026 four-star offensive guard plans to cut his list down soon especially since he still has Georgia, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio State, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Florida are standing out. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has something new to consider with an offer from the Buckeyes since he’s been “waiting on that” for a while.



More than 40 programs have already offered the 2026 four-star defensive end from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy who plays with serious intensity off the edge and he had a great visit to Oklahoma over the weekend. Kreul always loves being around that staff especially since they’ve been recruiting him the longest and the four-star definitely feels like a main priority for them.

The 2026 high four-star cornerback from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough had a short talk with position coach Torrian Gray after the game as the coaching staff was checking in at South Carolina but more important than that was Matthews getting to experience the “electric” environment in a thriller against LSU. The Gamecocks are right there but many others remain for Matthews with Clemson, Penn State, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Notre Dame and North Carolina leading the way.

The four-star offensive lineman from De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper County committed to Mississippi State over the summer but mainly three programs are showing tons of interest and there has been talk that Nash could be open to listening. Ole Miss is making a major push for the in-state prospect but so are Florida State and Clemson and now Colorado has been reaching out as well.

The 2026 high three-star quarterback from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy has taken numerous visits to Louisville and with that he’s gotten really close with coach Jeff Brohm and others. The Cardinals are definitely a main contender as Price loves how Brohm, a former QB, runs the offense as Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Missouri have been pushing hard as well.

Nebraska remains the front-runner for Reynolds and another great visit to Lincoln for the Colorado game only reinforced the Huskers high on his list. The 2026 linebacker from Elkhorn (Neb.) Elkhorn North loved the energy, the performance and every time he’s there his bond with the coaches only gets stronger and stronger. Reynolds was at Minnesota over the weekend but Nebraska remains tops on his list.

In a recruitment that has basically come down to Texas and Nebraska, the four-star from San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights was back in Austin over the weekend and more than anything he spent time with the players to see how they prepare - from the hotel to the field. The word is Terry is closing in on a decision and while he doesn’t have a firm date yet he’s looking to get it done soon since the four-star plans to graduate early. The feeling is that while Nebraska put up a big fight that Texas is the team to beat.

There is a long list of programs involved for Thomas (and Ohio State might be tough to beat if the Buckeyes end up offering) but his weekend trip to Kentucky was at the top of the charts. The 2026 four-star from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West has a great relationship with coach Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow and that could go a long way as they plan to be around his school in the next couple weeks to see him play. Oregon is another one to watch and if Notre Dame gets involved that could make things more interesting.