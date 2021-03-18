TrojanSports - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Tide and Dawgs in a good spot with No. 1 RB

The Recruiting Rumor Mill has been kicked into high gear for the 2022 and 2023 classes. Here is a breakdown of rumors and news we’ve heard over the last week. TRANSFER PORTAL RUMOR MILL

A former Cincinnati commitment in a pledge that lasted less than three months, Bin-Wahad has seen his recruitment take off recently and he’s methodically going through the recruiting process to find the right program this time. The three-star cornerback from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson has West Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina, Nebraska and Michigan State highest on his list at this point.

*****

The 2022 athlete has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks and now Alabama, Virginia, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Miami and Minnesota are the early standouts. But the Crimson Tide was the dream team growing up and is now considered the front-runner in his recruitment. Florida has joined the top group as well after the Gators offered earlier in the week.

*****

Many believe it’s a foregone conclusion that the four-star tight end winds up at Georgia especially since he’s an in-state prospect, a top target and he has good chemistry already with five-star quarterback pledge Gunner Stockton. All that makes sense and the word is that the Bulldogs are definitely high on the list but keep an eye on South Carolina, Florida, Clemson, Miami and USC. Visits could sway Delp, if that’s going to be possible.

*****

The massive offensive lineman from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco narrowed his list of nearly 30 offers to 10 on Wednesday but there could be an even bigger focus on a select group of programs. Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC are particularly high on the list but visits are going to be really important in the coming months.

*****

One of the top receivers in the 2023 class, Hale is being recruited the hardest by Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State. All four have a real shot at his commitment as do others as Hale just gets going. The word is that Clemson has always been one of Hale’s favorite programs but the Tigers have not offered yet. If they do, they could move right to the top of the list.

*****

Over the last couple months, Horton has flipped back and forth between Alabama and Florida as his favorites and now it’s clear that the Gators are in the lead. Two things are helping Florida at this point: Horton is building relationships with more coaches on the staff to make him feel more comfortable and the four-star receiver from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland feels like a priority from that coaching staff.

*****

The Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy prospect could be one of the better quarterbacks in the 2023 class but he’s only received offers from Kansas, Louisville and Middle Tennessee State so far. That could change in a huge way, though, once Howard can start taking visits and once coaches can see him throw in person. Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have been poking around and showing interest recently.

*****

Hinzman is not cutting down his list and not eliminating any programs but there are some standouts with Wisconsin among them and that’s no surprise since the Badgers are considered to have an edge. Notre Dame, Alabama, Penn State, Iowa and recently Minnesota have caught his attention as well. Visits are going to be important in the summer before a decision but Wisconsin could still be tough to beat.

*****

Oklahoma is believed to be the front-runner for the three-star linebacker from Manvel, Texas, and while it’s true that the Sooners could be tough to beat, there are still other schools pursuing him. The biggest threat right now might be Oregon but Oklahoma has been involved for a long time and “is definitely up there” in his recruitment.

*****

With a commitment coming up at the end of the month, the 2023 linebacker from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill has Florida State and Indiana at the top of his list. Teammate Travis Hunter is committed to the Seminoles so that would make sense but the rumor is that the Hoosiers are very much in the picture here and absolutely cannot be counted out as Moore gets ready to announce.

*****

Ramsey has nearly 20 offers and is still talking like someone who is going to slowly go through the recruiting process and not make a decision until he can take visits to some top programs. But the rumor around the four-star who will play safety in college is that it will come down to a battle between the local programs - USC and UCLA - for the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout.

*****

Emmanuel Henderson’s commitment to Alabama will not scare off the top-ranked running back in the 2022 class - and Henderson might not even be playing running back in Tuscaloosa - so that should keep the Crimson Tide even more involved in Robinson’s recruitment. But Georgia could have the edge here since the Madison (Miss.) Germantown standout likes the Bulldogs a lot and that staff has made him a high priority. Oregon, LSU and Tennessee are also up there.



*****

Some feel this is a battle between Arkansas and Kentucky with Alabama and Michigan State also in Rowser’s top four but the word is that it could be an SEC contest with the Razorbacks and Crimson Tide at the top. That might bode well for Arkansas actually since there are other defensive backs on the board for Alabama as well and the Razorbacks have recruited Rowser really well over the last many months.

*****

Tennessee is the front-runner for Sneed and the Volunteers could be tough to catch in the recruitment of the three-star defensive end from Winter Park, Fla. From calls, FaceTime, Zoom, the communication between the two sides has been excellent and Sneed could be committing to the SEC program sometime in May.

*****

There have been some rumors that Miami is going to be tough to beat for Spells but that’s not necessarily the case for the three-star receiver from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. While the Hurricanes are definitely in a solid spot on his list, West Virginia, Syracuse and Indiana also greatly appeal to him.

*****

Ohio State is the newest offer for Uiagalelei, whose brother, DJ, is the heir apparent quarterback at Clemson but the Tigers have not offered the 2023 defensive end yet. The Buckeyes definitely intrigue him and the rumor is it was a “game-changer” offer but also watch out for USC here. Uiagalelei has a promising music career ahead and staying near the entertainment scene could be appealing.

*****