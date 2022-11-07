It was a massive week of college football which means a huge weekend of college visits and so the Recruiting Rumor Mill has been amped up this week. Here’s all the latest we’re hearing from the road:



The massive 2024 four-star offensive lineman from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea loved his visit to Georgia with Ford Sports Performance owner Tracy Ford as they were in town to see the game and former FSP player Kelee Ringo. Ahfua has not been many places nationally yet but the Bulldogs especially stood out, he called the trip “amazing” and that the trip to Athens really helps him with the recruiting process. If Ahfua leaves the Pacific Northwest, watch out for UGA.

Oklahoma, Clemson and Notre Dame are the three front-runners for the former Wake Forest commit and being in South Bend over the weekend to see the Irish take down Clemson definitely played an influence in Barnes’ recruitment. The message from the Notre Dame staff was that a degree from there could assure him of any job he wants and that the Irish are going to be special for years to come especially once the 2023 class gets there. But Clemson and Oklahoma are still right there. “I love them all,” Barnes said.

The rumor around Baxter’s recruitment is that if there is coaching stability at Texas then the Longhorns remain in great shape to keep his commitment but that Florida State remains an attractive option especially after his most recent visit to Tallahassee. The four-star running back from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater was committed to the Seminoles early in his recruitment and has taken multiple trips back to Tallahassee, he loves the coaching staff there and FSU’s win over Miami could have helped but Baxter remains locked in with Texas especially as it’s been running the ball often this season, too.

The top 2025 running back from Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal loved what he saw from LSU’s defense on Saturday night and the environment especially stood out as Berry works through his early recruitment. Seeing the faith coach Brian Kelly has in his team to call that winning two-point conversion was huge to Berry, who has LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida and Texas as the early standouts in his recruitment.



Georgia is definitely going to be one of the finalists for the 2024 four-star athlete from Buford, Ga., but others are definitely in there as well. Saturday’s performance in the Bulldogs’ convincing win over Tennessee could only help UGA as he saw the defense dominate and then the offense capitalize with great field position. The environment in Athens was great but Bolden will be back on the road soon to see the Ole Miss-Alabama and Michigan-Ohio State games plus he’s trying to fit in a trip to Nebraska.

Fresh off a visit to Tennessee for the thrilling win over Alabama, Carter was in Baton Rouge over the weekend as LSU took down the Crimson Tide in another blockbuster. Brian Kelly’s decision to go for two to win it was courageous in Carter’s eyes and something he definitely likes. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chattanooga Christian School standout loved the atmosphere and the attention he got from the fans and the pitch came from safeties coach Kerry Cooks that it’s now time for Carter to join the 2024 class.

The 2024 four-star linebacker from Destrehan, La., couldn’t make it to Baton Rouge for LSU’s thrilling win over Alabama but he watched it - and loved the defensive performance. The Tigers remain a favorite for Cobbins at this point but Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Alabama and USC also stand out. The Destrehan, La., standout will head to Ole Miss this weekend to see the Rebels host the Crimson TIde.

Miami could be a tough sell this season especially after its 45-3 loss to rival Florida State on Saturday but Ewald is giving Mario Cristobal time to rebuild the program in his own way. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout has that luxury of time and so Miami is still one of the main contenders in his recruitment but FSU coach Mike Norvell has also told Ewald that the Seminoles are back and that was a big statement win this past weekend. Ewald will visit FSU in a couple weeks. “I believe in Mario’s process,” Ewald said. “He is rebuilding the program with the guys he needs to turn it around. Guys who want to work hard every day.”

A South Carolina commit since late July, Hobbs was at Notre Dame’s convincing win over Clemson Saturday night and had an awesome time in South Bend. The atmosphere was “insane” and what stood out most to the 2024 three-star cornerback from Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller were the people in and around the program. The message to Hobbs from the staff is that there is no better program in the country. So is a flip coming? “Only time will tell,” Hobbs said.

The high three-star tight end from Inglewood, Calif., has been committed to Louisville since April and the Cardinals are still locked in but the word is that Johnson’s recruitment is “wide open” and that Oregon would be the other major contender right now. A return visit soon to Louisville is very possible and that could help but Johnson isn’t going to limit his options heading into the early signing period.

The star 2026 quarterback from Carrollton, Ga., who already has many of the big national offers had an “amazing experience” at Georgia over the weekend and didn’t expect to talk much with the coaches because of the magnitude of the game but was happy he got some face time with the UGA staff. It definitely left a positive impression on Lewis, who definitely has Georgia on his mind. “I’ve never heard the fans there that loud,” Lewis said. “They really helped the team.”

The Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek three-star running back has been committed to West Virginia since June but he was at Georgia this past weekend and said the Bulldogs are “kind of still waiting” to offer him at this point. Louie was thoroughly impressed by Georgia’s dominance over Tennessee and said North Carolina is the main program trying to flip him at this point. “They showed who No. 1 really is,” Louie said.

Georgia is going to be a serious contender for the 2025 four-star quarterback from Findlay, Ohio especially after being in town for the Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee with his dad and brother, Luke, who’s committed to Ohio State. Luke Montgomery is locked in with the Buckeyes but the word is that the 2025 QB loves Georgia early on and was impressed with how offensive coordinator Todd Monken called the game. A return trip in the spring is already being planned.

There could be growing confidence around the four-star receiver that Georgia is now a major contender in his recruitment and the Bulldogs have a real shot of flipping him from his Louisville commitment. Texas is also a serious player here but his weekend visit to Athens was huge and don’t forget that Moore’s former coach at Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines (before he transferred to Los Alamitos, Calif., and now Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco) was David Hill, who’s now a staffer in Athens. That connection could be huge.

Florida State and Miami will always be top programs for the 2024 four-star defensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Jones but the Seminoles did get a little boost after dominating the Hurricanes on Saturday night. That was definitely a statement win in Robinson’s eyes but it’s not a game-changer in his recruitment as both of those in-state schools among others continue to pursue him.

Michigan State is the main school trying to flip the Georgia Tech running back pledge as the Spartans are recruiting him “very hard” right now but they’re not the only ones. The Miami (Fla.) Norland high three-star is also hearing a lot from Jackson State and Vanderbilt as the Yellow Jackets try to hold on to Simpkins, who’s been committed there (for a second time) since July.



LSU and other SEC programs are going to play a major role in Singleton’s recruitment but the 2024 four-star athlete from Many, La., opted to visit TCU over the weekend and doesn’t regret it one bit. Singleton had a phenomenal time in Fort Worth, believes “that whole place is just awesome,” and TCU’s success this season does play a major influence in his opinion of playing for the Horned Frogs.

The message Miami’s coaches delivered to the 2024 five-star receiver from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna was that “you are needed here” and a 45-3 loss to Florida State drove that point home even more. Even though the Hurricanes lost, the idea for Smith is to not drop Miami on his list or even move Florida State up - it was just one game during his junior season - as both schools are expected on Smith’s top list.

Georgia is the clear front-runner for the 2024 four-star receiver from Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County especially after he was in Athens over the weekend and loved the Bulldogs’ performance in a dominating win over Tennessee. Solomon also loved the message from the coaches which was, ‘They’re ready for me to be a Dawg.”

Stewart is one of the top prospects nationally regardless of class and the 2026 defensive lineman from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine had an outstanding time at LSU over the weekend mainly because he got to bond more with the coaching staff. They can’t call Stewart yet but talks with Frank Wilson, Jamar Cain, Brian Kelly and others definitely left a positive impression as the Tigers try to lock in with the star prospect right down the road. About a dozen programs stand out early for Stewart with LSU being one of them.

A new offer from Oklahoma has definitely interested the 2024 offensive guard from Aiea, Hawaii but Oregon has really caught his eye along with Arizona early on. Those two programs are expected to make the short list as Taumua’s recruitment continues but many other programs are getting involved as the Hawaiian offensive line prospect has heard from Utah, USC, Cal and San Diego State recently as well.

