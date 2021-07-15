Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits painting clear pictures for top prospects

National recruiting director Adam Gorney is back with his Recruiting Rumor Mill, which features recruiting chatter and news from around the country.

Miami, UCF, Florida, West Virginia and FIU are the five standout schools for the three-star cornerback from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic but a decision is probably not close. Alexander wants to take his official visits first and the rumor is that UCF could look best heading into the fall as Florida and Miami might have a few others higher on the board.

Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama remain the four front-runners for Bledsoe and there are dissenting views on where the four-star defensive tackle from Marlin, Texas will end up. The chatter is that Bledsoe has the best relationship with Oklahoma assistant Calvin Thibodeaux but many believe this could be an in-state battle between the Longhorns and Aggies.

The former four-star Georgia commit looked like Texas A&M was becoming the team to beat and the Aggies are still definitely there but others are jumping in for the Bainbridge, Ga., cornerback. Florida, Florida State and Miami are getting more involved with recruiting Bouie and there seems to be mutual interest in all three of those programs. Georgia has also not given up in getting Bouie back in the fold, either.

If official visits are telling, Rutgers and Cincinnati could be the two front-runners for the Potomac (Md.) Bullis School three-star cornerback as both trips went really well with the Scarlet Knights possibly having a slight edge. Bridges has built a great relationship with the Cincinnati coaches so that could be crucial. Maryland is also a major contender and Penn State is right there as well.

Brown has a top 10 but only took three visits in June which could be telling when decision time comes as Northwestern, Illinois and Louisville received trips. The Cardinals are rumored to be the front-runner and while the Louisville (Ky.) Male standout does not have a specific date to commit it will probably happen sometime during his senior season.

Crook was committed to Oklahoma State for more than three months from the spring through late June but after the three-star tackling machine from Duncanville, Texas visited Arkansas, he backed off his pledge and reopened his recruitment. The only visit in late July planned by Crook is back to Fayetteville and the rumor is it wouldn’t be surprising if he left committed to the Razorbacks.

Ohio State is believed to be the leader for the massive four-star offensive lineman but Texas is making a major run at him especially after his recent visit went so well. But there could still be some movement in the coming months because the chatter is that Greene really likes Georgia and cannot wait to get out there and getting to Alabama is also a big priority.

By the end of July, Gunter should have a better feel on whether some major SEC players like LSU and Auburn come through with an offer but right now the three-star tight end from Madison (Miss.) Madison Central has Arkansas, Memphis and Tulane coming after him the hardest.

The four-star defensive end from Shelby (N.C.) Crest is announcing his commitment on July 21 and he told me, “I know where I’m going.” The rumor is that Wake Forest could land Hall’s commitment but Virginia has been another school high on Hall’s list for a while.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss could be battling it out for the four-star offensive tackle from Gautier, Miss., but the rumor is the Rebels are starting to pull ahead as the favorite. Those two teams along with Florida State, Oregon, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee make up his unofficial top seven and the word is Hurst will release his official top list on Aug. 25.

Lukus’ recruitment is about to be wrapped up as the chatter is that the high four-star cornerback from Mauldin, S.C., could be ready to make his commitment later this month. Clemson and North Carolina are the two finalists and many believe the Tigers are definitely the team to beat heading into the decision, however the Tar Heels have definitely impressed him this summer.

Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Kansas and Miami are the main schools coming after the three-star cornerback from Miami (Fla.) Edison with LSU staying in touch but it isn’t regular contact right now. The Wolverines and the Illini have the edge for Mc-Cantos, who looked good this summer at the Rivals camps.

According to a source, the massive defensive tackle remains “pretty locked in” with his Alabama commitment but it would not be a shock if the Columbia, Miss., standout visited Mississippi State, LSU and Georgia over the coming months. It sounds like Oatis is sticking with Alabama as many other SEC schools won’t give up.

The four-star defensive tackle from Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing took a bunch of visits in June including to both in-state SEC schools but the rumor is that the Ohio State trip impressed him the most. So much stood out about the Buckeyes but working with position coach Larry Johnson was the biggest selling point. Perry is expected to drop his top 10 on Sunday.

Notre Dame is one team to watch early on for the 2024 quarterback who visited schools all across the country and now has a much better feel for his recruitment. Texas is also a school that impressed the Carlsbad, Calif., standout and seeing what coach Steve Sarkisian does with the Longhorns offense could move them even higher up the list. But the Irish are definitely one team to watch.

Two programs stood out most to the four-star defensive end from Lanett, Ala., in the month of June as UCF and Auburn appealed to Story the most. Relation Micah Pollard committed to Michigan this week and the two have talked about playing together but the Wolverines have not offered Story yet. The Tigers are believed to be the frontrunner for Story but UCF is making a run, too. His commitment is planned for Aug. 1.

Penn State, Michigan State, Auburn, Texas A&M and Northwestern were the five schools that made the biggest impression on the four-star defensive tackle from Essexville (Mich.) Garber during his visits in June. Those could be really important trips because now VanSumeren is reviewing all his favorites and a commitment could be coming before his senior season begins. It wouldn’t be a shock if the Spartans held an edge.

Michigan is still considered a front-runner for the four-star defensive tackle from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech as the Wolverines have stayed in the forefront after a busy June with other teams falling off. Along with Michigan, Walker said Georgia, Missouri and Alabama were the three schools that especially stood out as he took visits and talked to coaches. LSU, Oregon, Texas and others have lost some ground.

There is some chatter that USC and North Carolina could be the biggest contenders for Wesolak but there could be some significant changes especially since Wesolak isn’t planning to commit soon. Ohio State is not one of Wesolak’s nearly 50 offers but if the Buckeyes offer the chatter is that they would become the instant favorite. Alabama is also under serious consideration and then in the fall, Wesolak will visit Penn State and possibly Notre Dame.

A few weeks ago, it looked like a battle between in-state LSU and Alabama for the four-star defensive end from Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy but the list continues to expand. After a phenomenal visit to Gainesville, Florida is squarely among the favorites along with the Crimson Tide and the Tigers and the chatter now is that Texas and USC are also going to get a serious look.

