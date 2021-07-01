Reggie Bush pursuing the return of his vacated Heisman Trophy

USC legend Reggie Bush took to Twitter on Thursday morning to express his desire that his vacated 2005 Heisman Trophy be returned.

Bush voluntarily forfeited the award in 2010 after USC was hit with significant penalties by the NCAA for the star running back receiving benefits that at the time were impermissible under NCAA rules.

The timing of Bush's public comments come as the NCAA approved all current student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness as of July 1.

Few college athletes of the last 20 years would have been better positioned to cash in on NIL profits than Bush, had it been permitted during his time at USC.

"It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy 'solely' due to my hard work on dedication on the football field, and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated," Bush wrote.

Bush noted that neither the Heisman Trust nor the NCAA have been willing to engage him on the matter.

Bush rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns and added 478 yards and 2 TDs receiving during that 2005 season.

As part of the penalties levied, USC had to disassociate from its biggest star for 10 years. That disassociation formally ended last June as the Trojans made a big public display of welcoming Bush back to campus.

Bush also posted a tweet Wednesday night alluding to the NCAA's sudden change of policy -- after much public pressure and several states forcing the issue with their own legislation that college athletes should have such rights.