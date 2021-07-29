Reggie Bush responds after NCAA stiff-arms request for Heisman return

Since the news came out Wednesday that the NCAA would not reinstate Reggie Bush's 2005 stats and records -- thus meaning the Heisman Trust would not in turn restore Bush's Heisman Trophy -- the USC legend has come out on the offensive on Twitter.

First, the background ...

Earlier this month, on the back of college athletes gaining the ability to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, Bush publicly requested that his Heisman Trophy be returned. As USC fans know too well, in addition to the related penalties that hit the Trojans hard, Bush had returned his Heisman Trophy after a four-year investigation concluded he and family members accepted money, travel expenses and a rent-free home for his parents in the San Diego area where Bush's parents lived rent-free while he was a student-athlete at USC.

In response to Bush's public request earlier this month, the Heisman Trust released a statement that before his Heisman Trophy could be returned the NCAA first had to reinstate his status for that 2005 season.

As reported by ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura on Wednesday, the NCAA has said it will not do that.

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," an NCAA spokesperson said, per the report. "The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

Since then, Bush has posted a series of tweets, including a statement from his lawyer, while seemingly referencing the news earlier this week that former USC assistant coach Todd McNair had settled his decade-plus defamation suit against the NCAA, which accused him of violating ethical conduct rules during its investigation into Bush and his family.

**Discuss on Trojan Talk**