TrojanSports - Pac-12 postpones all sports through the end of the year

As had been rumored and expected, the Pac-12 has followed the Big Ten in cancelling the fall football season.

The Pac-12 CEO Group held a news conference to discuss the decision and here are the key comments that came from that discussion.

Here's the full news release put out by the Pac-12:

The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice. The report and updated guidelines of the Committee can be found here: Pac-12 COVID-19 Return to Play Considerations – Aug. 10, 2020 and a full list of Committee members can be found here: Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The Conference also announced that when conditions improve, it would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021.

Student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility. As part of their guaranteed scholarships, they will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

Scott noted that while the Conference’s detailed plan to keep student-athletes safe was working in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee guidelines and state and local government orders, the situation was becoming more challenging: “Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” he said. “Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”

“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families,” added Scott. “We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility.”

Here's USC athletic director Mike Bohn's statement:

"On March 12, I wrote what I called the "hardest message I've ever had to deliver" in 35+ years as an administrator to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff informing them that winter championships and spring seasons were canceled. Nearly five months to the day, our hearts again ache for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni, and fans with the postponement of all sport competitions through the end of the calendar year. Another incomprehensible consequence of an unprecedented time. We wanted to play, we wanted to coach, and we still hope for the opportunity to do both when conditions improve.

During the last several months, our coaches and staff worked tirelessly to develop and implement comprehensive policies and protocols to ensure the health and safety of the many student-athletes welcomed back in our phased return to campus plan. These protocols were communicated regularly through team meetings, informational webinars, step-by-step videos, infographics, and emails. I am in awe of our student-athletes' discipline and dedication to adhering to all of our guidelines in a profound commitment to themselves, their teammates, and their shared desire to compete. We are indebted to our campus partners, operations staff, and medical team for their leadership and partnership.

In listening to our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee present the latest data over the past few days, it became abundantly clear that, despite our gargantuan efforts locally and as a conference, there is too much uncertainty to move forward with athletics practices and competitions at this time. I would like to thank Dr. Folt for joining with me to advocate for the health and well-being of our student-athletes.

We will do now what we did in March. We will focus our attention forward and get back to work on addressing the challenges that await us in the weeks ahead. The path may be covered in ambiguity, but there is never any doubt about our mission to serve our student-athletes. We are grateful to the Trojan Family for their continued support and encouragement. We will be stronger for having endured this together. We FIGHT as ONe!"

USC football coach Clay Helton's statement:

"Today, guided by the recommendations of our doctors and medical professionals, the Pac-12 Conference has decided to postpone the 2020 football season. While I am extremely disappointed that our student-athletes and coaching staff will not get the opportunity to compete at this time, we will always support decisions that are made to protect the health and safety of our players and staff. I am very proud of how our football team has conducted themselves and for all the hard work they have put in this year in preparation for a season. Our university and athletics department are committed to providing all the services for our student-athletes to function at the highest level, both academically and athletically, while following all county, state, and national guidelines. I am confident that we will come out of this a stronger, more resilient football team and look forward to getting the opportunity to compete and showcase all the hard work that has been put in. Together, we will continue to FIGHT ON!"

