TrojanSports - Pac-12 has hired its next conference commissioner

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 12:32:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pac-12 has hired its next conference commissioner

TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports
The Pac-12 has hired its next commissioner.

The conference announced that it will name MGM's George Kliavkoff as the successor to retiring commissioner Larry Scott.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZW9yZ2UgS2xpYXZrb2ZmIHRvIHNlcnZlIGFzIG5ldyBQYWMtMTIg Q29tbWlzc2lvbmVyLjxicj48YnI+QSBzcG9ydHMgJmFtcDsgbWVkaWEgZXhl Y3V0aXZlLCBoZSBicmluZ3MgdW5wYXJhbGxlbGVkIGV4cGVydGlzZSBpbiBt YW5hZ2luZyBjaGFuZ2UgJmFtcDsgZHJpdmluZyByZXN1bHRzIGZyb20gcm9s ZXMgYXQgTUdNIFJlc29ydHMsIEhlYXJzdCwgTkJDVW5pdmVyc2FsICZhbXA7 IE1MQiBBZHZhbmNlZCBNZWRpYS48YnI+PGJyPkZ1bGwgSW5mbyDinqHvuI8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01tbFl0bll2TjUiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9NbWxZdG5Zdk41PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9CYWNrVGhlUGFjP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmFja1RoZVBhYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0pTSmJUempMNGgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KU0piVHpqTDRoPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhYy0xMiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAcGFjMTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFjMTIvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTI4OTUwMjM2 MDgzMDM2MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEzLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Here is the full press release:

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference announced today that, following a comprehensive global search led by its governing executive committee and TurnkeyZRG, accomplished sports business executive George Kliavkoff has been appointed Pac-12 Commissioner.

Kliavkoff (Klēē-ãv-cough), 54, brings unparalleled expertise and leadership in live sports and entertainment, fan experience, content creation and distribution, and navigating complicated environments. He comes to the Pac-12 Conference from MGM Resorts International, where he was president of entertainment and sports.

Kliavkoff’s appointment was supported by a unanimous vote of all Pac-12 presidents and chancellors. His five-year contract begins July 1.

“At each step of his career, George has navigated complex, quickly changing environments and has been a successful consensus builder. George is a visionary leader with an extraordinary background as a pioneering sports, entertainment and digital media executive, and we are delighted and honored that he has agreed to become our next Pac-12 Commissioner,” said University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill, chair of the five-member search committee. “He is the new prototype for a sports commissioner. While George has deep sports experience, his biggest asset is his ability to listen, connect with diverse groups, find common ground, collaborate and navigate an evolving landscape. We believe George’s overall skills and experience will become even more prevalent in college sports leadership.”

“I am thrilled to be the Pac-12 Commissioner. This is a challenging time for intercollegiate athletics, but I believe these challenges also create significant opportunities,” Kliavkoff said. “I loved being a student-athlete, and I’m passionate about the doors that college sports and higher education open for young women and men. My job at the Pac-12 will be to help manage the balance between continued academic excellence, student-athlete well-being and an even higher level of athletic achievement.”

In the coming weeks and months, Kliavkoff said he will meet with the athletic directors, coaches from a wide variety of men's and women’s sports, faculty athletic representatives, and a diverse set of student-athletes to learn more about the conference and begin building relationships at each of the Pac-12 institutions.

“The athletic directors in the Pac-12 look forward to working with George and supporting his success. As a student-athlete himself, George understands the challenges at all levels, including first and foremost from the student-athlete perspective,” said Bernard Muir, the Jaquish & Kenninger director of athletics at Stanford University.

An Accomplished Sports and Entertainment Executive

During his tenure at MGM Resorts International, Kliavkoff managed one of the largest live entertainment and sports businesses in the world and also oversaw the company’s sponsorship spend with professional and college sports leagues, conferences—including the Pac-12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and the Pac-12 Football Championship Game—and teams. Additionally, he led the company’s global sponsorship sales efforts and sat on the board of BetMGM, one of the three largest U.S. sports betting companies.

A proponent of women’s sports, he served as a member of the Board of Governors of the WNBA and managed the Las Vegas Aces WNBA franchise prior to selling the team earlier this year to Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

In the media and entertainment space, Kliavkoff co-led the largest and most profitable division at Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, overseeing Hearst’s interests in cable television networks, including ESPN, A&E, Lifetime and HISTORY. He drove significant financial returns for Hearst by managing the purchase of a 50% stake in Mark Burnett Productions, which included signature programming such as Survivor, The Apprentice, Shark Tank, The Voice and The Bible, and then later negotiating a sale to MGM Studios.

Kliavkoff was the first chief digital officer at NBCUniversal, where he set corporate digital media strategy and developed new business models and markets. At NBCU, Kliavkoff partnered with News Corp to incubate and launch Hulu, which became a top five U.S. video site within six months of launch. Kliavkoff served as the interim CEO of Hulu until the first full-time CEO was hired, and he served on the joint venture’s board.

“One of the best hires I ever made,” said Beth Comstock, NIKE board member, the first female vice chair of General Electric and the former president of Integrated Media at NBCUniversal. “George is an inclusive team builder, consensus builder, thought leader and world-class collaborator. He’s brilliant at solving complex puzzles, again and again finding solutions that work for everybody.”

Prior to NBCU, Kliavkoff was executive vice president of business for Major League Baseball Advanced Media and managed corporate development, business development, and baseball’s digital media subscription and licensing businesses.

Kliavkoff started his career as an attorney at prominent law firms in Los Angeles and Seattle and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Boston University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About the Selection Process

The search committee included the Pac-12 executive committee, led by Schill as chair; Kirk H. Schulz, Washington State University president; and Ana Mari Cauce, president of the University of Washington. They were joined by University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano and University of Southern California President Carol Folt, forming a five-person search committee to reflect the diversity of the Conference.

The committee was assisted by TurnkeyZRG, which has placed more than 25 directors of athletics and recently placed the new Commissioner of the ACC. TurnkeyZRG and the search committee considered a global pool of more than 200 highly qualified and diverse candidates for the job, including traditional college sports, entertainment and media executives.

Outgoing Commissioner Larry Scott said, “It has been an honor to serve as Commissioner of the Pac-12 for the past 11 years, and I believe the Conference is well-positioned for continued success and growth. I look forward to working with George and ensuring a smooth transition.”

The Pac-12 and Student-Athlete Success

The Pac-12 CEO Group expects the new Commissioner to continue to prioritize positive graduation rates for the Conference’s student-athletes in concert with its member institutions. President Schill reiterated the Conference’s improvements in graduation rates as measured by the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR). With 90% of NCAA Division I student-athletes now graduating during the measured period, the Pac-12 experienced improvements across the Conference, with some member institutions and athletic programs achieving 100% graduation rates among student-athletes in specific sports programs.

The Pac-12 Conference has led or tied the nation in NCAA Championships in 54 of the last 60 years, with the exceptions coming no lower than third. The Conference also debuted its Impact program using the power of sport to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion. It also played a leadership role with its Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Initiative, which is doing groundbreaking research into injury prevention, brain trauma and mental health.

Other Pac-12 Conference milestones and those of its member institutions can be found on thePac-12 website.

About the Pac-12 ConferenceThe Conference has a tradition as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 54 of the last 60 years, with 535 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference’s programs and member institutions go to Pac-12.com/conference.

For more information regarding the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR), visit here.


PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBoaXMgZmlyc3QgbWVkaWEgc2Vzc2lvbiwgS2xpYXZrb2ZmIHNh aWQgd2hhdCBMYXJyeSBTY290dCBuZXZlciBkaWQgKHRoYXQgSSBjYW4gcmVj YWxsKTogJnF1b3Q7V2Uga25vdyB3aGVyZSBvdXIgYnJlYWQgaXMgYnV0dGVy ZWQuIFdlJiMzOTtyZSBmb2N1c2VkIG9uIHRoZSByZXZlbnVlIHNwb3J0cy4m cXVvdDs8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb24gV2lsbmVyIChAd2lsbmVyaG90bGluZSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWxuZXJob3RsaW5lL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzkyOTEzNDgzODIyMzM4MDUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1heSAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGFj MTI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYWMxMjwv YT4gbm90IGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBrZWVwaW5nIGNvbmZlcmVuY2UgSFEgaW4g QmF5IEFyZWEgYmV5b25kIGN1cnJlbnQgbGVhc2UsIHBlciBPcmVnb24gcHJl eiBNaWNoYWVsIFNjaGlsbC4gJnF1b3Q7V2UgZG9uJiMzOTt0IGZlZWwgc3Ry b25nbHkgdGhhdCBpdCBuZWVkcyB0byBiZSB0aGVyZS4mcXVvdDs8L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKb24gV2lsbmVyIChAd2lsbmVyaG90bGluZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWxuZXJob3RsaW5lL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkyOTM2 ODQ0OTI1NDIzNjE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMywgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiBmdXR1cmUgcmVudC9sZWFzZSBleHBlbnNlcywgbmV3IGNvbW1p c3Npb25lciBHZW9yZ2UgS2xpYXZrb2ZmJnF1b3Q7ICZxdW90O1dlIHdpbGwg YmUgcmV0dXJuaW5nIG1vbmV5IHRvIHRoZSBzY2hvb2xzLiZxdW90OzwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEpvbiBXaWxuZXIgKEB3aWxuZXJob3RsaW5lKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpbG5lcmhvdGxpbmUvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTI5 MzcyMDAzMDA0MjkzMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEzLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LbGlhdmtvZmYgb24gdXBjb21pbmcgbWVkaWEgcmlnaHRzIG5lZ290 aWF0aW9uczogJnF1b3Q7Rm9yIHRoZSBmaW5hbCBuZWdvdGlhdGlvbnMsIEkg d2lsbCBiZSBpbnZvbHZlZCwgYnV0IEkgdGhpbmsgaXQmIzM5O3Mgc21hcnQg dG8gaGlyZSBhIGNvbnN1bHRhbnQuJnF1b3Q7PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIFdp bG5lciAoQHdpbG5lcmhvdGxpbmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lsbmVyaG90bGluZS9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MjkzNzc1Nzg0NDk5MjAw MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

