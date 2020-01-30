According to Feldman, Naivar will coach safeties at USC. The Trojans had defensive backs coach Greg Burns coaching the corners, nickels and safeties last season.

Naivar was the Longhorns' special teams coordinator for two years while also coaching safeties before being elevated to co-defensive coordinator last year with Todd Orlando, who was hired last week as USC's new DC. He then served as Texas' interim defensive coordinator for its bowl game after Orlando was let go.

USC has reportedly filled the last vacancy on its coaching staff with former Texas assistant Craig Naivar, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman .

SOURCE: #USC is hiring former #Texas Co-DC/safeties coach/special teams coordinator Craig Naivar to the Trojans staff. He is expected to coach safeties.. Naivar was UT’s DC for the Alamo Bowl win when the Horns held Utah to 254 yards and 11 points.

This fills USC's 10 assistant coaching spots with the newcomers being Orlando, Naivar and John David Baker, who was reportedly promoted from an offensive analyst role to coach the tight ends and inside receivers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

USC has not officially announced any moves beyond Orlando's hiring.

The Trojans had three spots to fill this offseason as former defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and former special teams coordinator/TEs coach John Baxter were fired a day after the team's Holiday Bowl loss to Iowa last month, while former outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest left for a job at NC State.

What remains unclear is who will oversee the Trojans' special teams units. As noted, Naivar has experience in that area and could take on the dual roles. Linebackers coach Johnny Nansen would be another logical candidate. It remains to be seen what becomes of his role as Orlando has traditionally been his own linebackers coach in the past.

Naivar's hiring gives USC yet another coach with deep Texas ties. He spent stints at Hardin-Simmons in Abilene, Texas, (1994-95), Sam Houston State (2000-03), Rice (2007-10), Texas State (2004-06 and 2011-13), Houston (2015-16, with Orlando) and Texas the last three seasons. Overall, he's spent more than 20 seasons as a defensive, co-defensive or special teams coordinator.

USC has recruited the state of Texas heavily since hiring offensive coordinator Graham Harrell from North Texas last year, along with running backs coach Mike Jinks (a longtime high school coach in Texas), Baker (a former QB at Abilene Christian) and offensive analyst Seth Doege (a former Texas Tech QB, like Harrell). Expect the Trojans to be even more active in the Lone Star State moving forward with the hirings of Orlando and Naivar.

