Multiple reports have emerged Friday morning that USC is set to hire Cincinnati's Mike Bohn as its next athletic director.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman first reported the news. The Cincinnati Enquirer and others have confirmed the news.

Bohn has previously served as the athletic director at Idaho (1998-2003), San Diego State (2003-05), Colorado (2005-13) and has been at Cincinnati since 2014. His time at Colorado gives him experience in the Pac-12 conference.

USC parted ways with former athletic director Lynn Swann on Sept. 9, at which point new university president Carol Folt had a search committee in place to find the new AD. Nearly two monts later, the search is over.

Bohn will be the first USC athletic director since Mike McGee -- coincidentally also hired away from Cincinnati -- who is not a former Trojans football player, following Mike Garrett, Pat Haden and Swann.

