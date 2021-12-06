Report: USC hiring Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning

The latest is Sooners cornerbacks coach Roy Manning, who is now set to join his former boss Lincoln Riley with the Trojans, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported.

Another Twitter report, another former Oklahoma assistant coach on the move to USC.

Manning spent the last three seasons as Oklahoma's cornerbacks coach after earlier working with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch -- who also made the move from OU to USC -- at Washington State as outside linebackers coach from 2015-17.

In between, Manning coached the inside linebackers and special teams at UCLA in 2018.

He previously coached at Cincinnati and Michigan, after playing for the Wolverines from 2000-04 followed by a short NFL career.

Here's how the USC coaching staff looks as of now:

Head coach: Lincoln Riley (hired away from Oklahoma)

Defensive coordinator/safeties: Alex Grinch (Oklahoma)

DEs/OLBs: Jamar Cain (Oklahoma)

Defensive line:

Inside linebackers:

Cornerbacks: Roy Manning (Oklahoma)

Offensive line:

Running backs:

Inside receivers: Dave Nichol (Mississippi State)

Outside receivers: Dennis Simmons (Oklahoma)

Tight ends: Zach Hanson (Tulsa) *Position not confirmed

**Riley serves as his own play-caller while two position coaches shared co-offensive coordinator titles at Oklahoma