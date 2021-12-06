Report: USC hiring Oklahoma OLBs/DEs coach Jamar Cain

Another piece to the USC coaching staff puzzle has come together, as The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports that new Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is hiring outside linebackers/defensives ends coach Jamar Cain from Oklahoma.

That continues the exodus from Norman, Okla., to Los Angeles, as Riley, the former Sooners head coach, has also brought with him defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, head strength coach Bennie Wylie and director of football operations Clarke Stroud.

Riley has also hired inside receivers coach Dave Nichol from Mississippi State, and Zach Hanson from Tulsa, who was the offensive line coach there but has coached tight ends previously.

That leaves five assistants still to be hired.