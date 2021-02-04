TrojanSports - USC hiring Texas' director of recruiting Bryan Carrington as analyst

Carrington is joining USC as a quality control analyst, while seeking to segue more into coaching, and the Trojans presented him an opportunity he didn't have with the Longhorns.

Fresh off completing a remarkable recruiting turnaround, surging to No. 8 in the Rivals 2021 recruiting rankings after an outlier year in 2020, USC has made another big move in landing Texas' director of recruiting Bryan Carrington.

SOURCE: Bryan Carrington, Texas’ director of recruiting, is expected to join the #USC staff as a quality control analyst for the Trojans, transitioning into what would be more of a coaching role than working in personnel/recruiting.

Carrington visited USC last weekend and met with a range of coaches, recruiting department personnel and athletics administration as the Trojans made their pitch. There was no guarantee they could convince him to make the move, even with a new staff taking over at Texas, so this is ultimately a major win for USC.

Carrington is well regarded among recruits and even if working in an analyst role would be very involved in recruiting for USC. He also furthers the Trojans' already deep recruiting ties in Texas, which include offensive coordinator Graham Harrell (Texas native, former QB at Texas Tech and OC at North Texas), tight ends coach Seth Doege (Texas native, former QB at Texas Tech), offensive line coach Clay McGuire (Texas native, former RBs coach at Texas Tech and OL coach at Texas State), running backs coach Mike Jinks (Texas native, longtime HS coach in the state, former RBs coach at Texas Tech), defensive coordinator Todd Orlando (former DC at Houston and Texas) and safeties coach Craig Naivar (former position coach at Houston and Texas).

USC has continued to bolster it's once understaffed recruiting department, adding positions ranging from director of high school relations to director of recruiting strategy to graphic designers and football-specific video producers over the past year.

This is yet another impactful move and more momentum for Trojans recruiting.

