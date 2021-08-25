Report: USC schedules 2024 season-opening matchup with LSU in Las Vegas

USC will open the 2024 football season against LSU in Las Vegas, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger on Wednesday.

The Trojans also have San Jose State and the annual rivalry matchup with Notre Dame on the 2024 schedule as non-conference games.

This will mark just the third meeting between USC and LSU, with the programs splitting matchups back in 1979 (a 17-12 Trojans win) and 1984 (23-3 loss).

The announcement coincidentally comes a day after the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announced an "Alliance" with future cross-conference scheduling one tentacle of the plan. This matchup with the Tigers of the SEC had been in the works well before The Alliance came together.