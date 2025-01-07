REPORT: USC to hire an experienced football general manager

The role of general manager has been an emerging one in college football for several years now, but the breadth of responsibility for that role continues to evolve as the finances of college football have changed swiftly.

USC has had a general manager for its football program since 2022 when coach Lincoln Riley hired Dave Emerick, a longtime friend and associate, from Mississippi State.

But according to a report from the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje, the Trojans are in the process of hiring a new general manager and reshaping the organizational structure of the program.

"That hire, I’m told, should be made in the coming weeks, as USC picks from a pool of final candidates with a wide array of backgrounds, including NFL front office and college experience," Kartje wrote.