Report: USC to hire Mississippi State's Dave Nichol as inside WRs coach

Lincoln Riley is hiring Mississippi State's Dave Nichol as his new inside receivers coach at USC, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported.

The Clarion Ledger's Andy Kostka also confirmed the news.

Nichol has spent the last two seasons in the same role at Mississippi State under head coach Mike Leach, after previously spending four years on Leach's staff at Washington State.

But like Riley, Nichol has Texas Tech roots and the two coached together both there and at East Carolina.

Nichol began as a student coach at Texas Tech in 2000-01 and returned as an offensive assistant from 2003-05. Riley was a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech in the spring and summer of 2003 before starting his coaching career as a student assistant there under head coach Leach for three seasons from 2003-05.

Nichol and Riley reunited again at East Carolina, from 2012-14 when Nichol coached the outside WRs as Riley got his start as an offensive coordinator. Nichol then succeeded Riley as OC there for a season after Riley left for Oklahoma, before Nichol joined Leach at Washington State.