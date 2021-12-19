Report: USC to hire Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson

USC is reportedly hiring Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson to fill the same role with the Trojans, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Sunday night. A previous and widely-circulated national report on Friday that USC was hiring Houston OL coach Brandon Jones was inaccurate. Henson spent the last three seasons with the Aggies after two seasons as the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State. He was previously the offensive coordinator and OL coach at Missouri from 2013-15 and was the tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator when LSU won the national championship in 2007. Per his Texas A&M bio, Henson "guided one of the top offensive lines in the nation" in 2020, as the Aggies were the first team to lead the SEC in sacks allowed, tackles for loss allowed and yards per carry in 10 years. A&M ranked in the top-five nationally in sacks and TFL allowed throughout the season. This year, Texas A&M ranked tied for 26th nationally in allowing 1.58 sacks per game, tied for 56th in tackles for loss allowed (5.75 per game) and tied for 17th nationally in averaging 5.25 yards per carry.

Texas A&M presently has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, including four offensive linemen highlighted by four-star OTs Kam Dewberry (a Rivals100 prospect) and Patrick Williams Jr. (Rivals250 prospect). In the 2021 recruiting class, the Aggies signed the No. 1-ranked OG in the country in five-star Bryce Foster along with four other four-star OL prospects and one three-star OL. In the 2020 class, Texas A&M landed two four-star OL and two three-star OL.

