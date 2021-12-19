Report: USC to hire Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson
USC is reportedly hiring Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson to fill the same role with the Trojans, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Sunday night.
A previous and widely-circulated national report on Friday that USC was hiring Houston OL coach Brandon Jones was inaccurate.
Henson spent the last three seasons with the Aggies after two seasons as the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State. He was previously the offensive coordinator and OL coach at Missouri from 2013-15 and was the tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator when LSU won the national championship in 2007.
Per his Texas A&M bio, Henson "guided one of the top offensive lines in the nation" in 2020, as the Aggies were the first team to lead the SEC in sacks allowed, tackles for loss allowed and yards per carry in 10 years. A&M ranked in the top-five nationally in sacks and TFL allowed throughout the season.
This year, Texas A&M ranked tied for 26th nationally in allowing 1.58 sacks per game, tied for 56th in tackles for loss allowed (5.75 per game) and tied for 17th nationally in averaging 5.25 yards per carry.
Texas A&M presently has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, including four offensive linemen highlighted by four-star OTs Kam Dewberry (a Rivals100 prospect) and Patrick Williams Jr. (Rivals250 prospect).
In the 2021 recruiting class, the Aggies signed the No. 1-ranked OG in the country in five-star Bryce Foster along with four other four-star OL prospects and one three-star OL.
In the 2020 class, Texas A&M landed two four-star OL and two three-star OL.
Henson made 37 starts as an offensive lineman at Oklahoma State from 1993-97, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.
He got his college coaching start as a graduate assistant at his alma matter in 1999 and was elevated to tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator from 2001-04 before moving on to LSU and then Missouri, where he started as the co-OL coach from 2009-12 before his promotion to OC.
Here's a look at how Riley's staff is shaping up per the reports that have come out:
Defense
Alex Grinch (from Oklahoma) -- defensive coordinator/safeties
Jamar Cain (Oklahoma) -- presumably defensive line
Roy Manning (Oklahoma) -- was cornerbacks coach at OU, but has also coached outside linebackers
Brian Odom (Oklahoma) -- inside linebackers
Donte Williams (USC) -- role will depend on how he and Manning are slotted but potentially cornerbacks
Offense
Josh Henson (Texas A&M -- offensive line
TBD -- running backs
Dave Nichol (Mississippi State) -- inside receivers
Dennis Simmons (Oklahoma) -- outside receivers
Zach Hanson (Tulsa) -- presumably tight ends
**It's not clear yet who will coach special teams.
**Riley serves as his own play-caller while two position coaches shared co-offensive coordinator titles at Oklahoma.
Here's what Riley said Friday about his filling out his coaching staff:
"That's a process that's gone very well. A lot of pieces that we're extremely excited about. It is also still ongoing and our plan is that once we wrap up the coaching staff, which we're getting pretty close on, then we'll make an announcement as far as roles, responsibilities, and do the entire group as a whole," he said. "I can't say enough about the people that we've added up to this point, the job they've done and you can already see some of the cohesion within the staff. A lot of great energy, people that are excited to be here, to be a part of what's going to happen here at USC."