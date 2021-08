Report: USC WR Bru McCoy will not face charges for July arrest

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy will not face criminal charges for his July arrest after the L.A. County District Attorney’s office declined to pursue the matter further due to insufficient evidence, the Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje reported Wednesday.

McCoy has been “temporarily removed from team activities” with the Trojans since sometime after his July 24 arrest on suspicion of intimate partner violence.

Kartje’s report included a statement from McCoy’s attorney.