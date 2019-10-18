With his team 3-3 after losses in three of the last four games, coach Clay Helton has emphasized the goal of pursuing a Pac-12 championship over the second half of the season.

USC (2-1 in the conference) controls its destiny in the Pac-12 South while holding a valuable tiebreaker over Utah. The Utes, Arizona State and this week's opponent Arizona are also all 2-1 in the league, so the Trojans can ensure their spot atop the standings by winning out.

(Whether that can save Helton's job is another matter).

Of course, this is a USC team that is 8-10 since the start of last season, so expecting six straight wins is a most optimistic outlook.

It's a better conversation to be had in a few weeks.

First, USC hosts Arizona (4-2) on Saturday night in the Coliseum in what projects to be an entertaining offensive showcase.

The Trojans will look to build on their strong finish at Notre Dame (four straight scoring drives in the second half) while going against a vulnerable Arizona defense, while the Wildcats will hope QB Khalil Tate can be a difference-maker with his arm and legs against a depleted USC defense.

The TrojanSports.com staff discusses the matchup and gives predictions and perspective for Saturday.

