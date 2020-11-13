TrojanSports - Reporter Roundtable: Picks, predictions and perspective for USC-Arizona

USC is 14-point favorites Saturday against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., and the Trojans will indeed be looking to make whatever statement they can in that game after needing an improbable comeback to escape with a win in their opener last week against Arizona State.

Trojans coach Clay Helton was asked on Thursday how he would value "style points" or margin of victory in a short season where every game is essential toward building a potential College Football Playoff case.

"When you get a total of seven games, yes, you want to see an upward trend, that's what every coach would like to see and you want to produce a resume that's as strong as humanly possible, so yeah, you'd love to be able to distance yourself," he said. "The No. 1 thing is to win, that's No. 1, finding ways to win, and No. 2, if you can win convincingly that always helps the resume."

This is as good an opportunity as any for the Trojans to try and do that. Arizona had its season opener vs. Utah cancelled, so there is no fresh tape to evaluate on the Wildcats, but they were a 4-win team last year, was picked to finish last in the Pac-12 South in the preseason media poll and finished 2019 ranked 120th nationally in total defense (allowing 471.4 yards per game) and 118th in scoring defense (35.8 points per game), while ranking 30th in total offense (440.1 YPG) and 77th in scoring (26.9 PPG).

New defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is a fresh wrinkle to the matchup, but he faces a tall task Saturday.

As we do each week, we tackle the key storylines and give our predictions and perspective on the eve of the game, with guest panelist Adam Grosbard from the OC Register.