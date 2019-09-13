PROVO, Utah -- For the first time in quite a while, the USC football program has true momentum. Momentum is always tenuous, though, and there are many both within the USC fan base and nationally looking to see if the Trojans and freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis can really back up what they showed last weekend in a 45-20 win over Stanford. Slovis had statistically speaking the best first start by a true freshman Trojans QB in program history, completing 28 of 33 passes for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while sparking a surge of 35 unanswered points in that win. No. 24 USC (2-0) moved back into the national rankings with that performance and now goes on the road for the first time to face a 1-1 BYU team coming off a couple of down seasons. Kalani Sitake led the Cougars to a 9-4 finish in his first season, but he followed with records of 4-9 and 7-6 the last two years. So far this fall, BYU lost 30-12 at home to Utah and earned a 29-26 overtime win at reeling Tennessee. The TrojanSports.com staff weighs in with picks, predictions and perspective on the matchup. RELATED: Trojan Talk Podcast: Talking Devon Williams' decision and the BYU matchup with former USC QB Max Browne.

What do you expect from Kedon Slovis' encore and first road start? Ryan Young: Slovis is not going to be almost perfect every week like he was in his first start, but what everyone saw last Saturday in the Coliseum was no mirage. He's had a staunch believer in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell since the spring, and he'll continue to add more and more believers with each mounting performance. That said, USC has an opportunity here to exploit a nice matchup on the ground. BYU ranks 128th out of 130 FBS teams in rush defense, giving up 252 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks. This would be a great time to feature running backs Vavae Malepeai, Stephen Carr and, yes, finally get redshirt freshman Markese Stepp truly involved as well. The coaches made a point to come out aggressive in the passing attack last week as a show of confidence in Slovis. That point has been made and reciprocated by the young QB. USC doesn't need to make any such statements this week. I think Slovis will still have a big game -- I'll say 275 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT -- but look for the rushing attack to be a major factor. Tajwar Khandaker: With no previous context, my gut tells me that Slovis will be just fine, despite the raucous atmosphere in Provo. I think the Stanford game was a much more stressful and nerve-wracking test for the freshman, and seeing the way he handled that doesn’t leave me worried for his state of mind against the Cougars. BYU’s pass defense isn’t spectacular, and their pass rush in particular has been glaringly weak. I think Slovis once again will have lots of time in the pocket and he’ll run up 300-plus yards and a few touchdowns just like last week.

2. What stands out to you about this BYU matchup? Ryan: I think the USC defense needs to be careful with BYU QB Zach Wilson and not let him get out of the pocket and scramble upfield as often as Fresno State QB Jorge Reyna did to the Trojans two weeks ago. Wilson is mobile -- he had 43 yards on 8 attempts in the loss to Utah and rushed 75 times for 221 yards over nine games last season. This will be a good test to see if USC has made the necessary adjustments with its pass rush to not create vulnerabilities against mobile QBs. Overall, though, I don't find the Cougars particularly daunting. Tajwar: Zach Wilson is a legitimate gamer. Wilson was one of my favorite young quarterbacks in college football as a freshman last year, and although his numbers seem middling so far this season(440 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs), on film he’s the same player I loved so much a year ago. Wilson has the “it” factor that I always look for in quarterbacks -- he knows how to take over a game when he needs to. He’s an accurate thrower who makes good decisions (66-percent completions and 12 TDs to 3 INTs last year), and his arm strength is no joke either. Perhaps most dangerously for a Trojan defense that regularly struggles to contain mobile QBs, Wilson is a very good athlete who can both run the ball effectively himself and throw the ball well while moving outside of the pocket. No other part of BYU’s team looks especially daunting against what the Trojans have, but a quarterback like Wilson could very well break the game open against a young and largely untested secondary.

3. How much impact would defensive end Christian Rector's absence have if he is held out with his ankle injury? Ryan: I really like what Rector brings to this defense, and there's a reason he's played more snaps than any Trojans defensive lineman. That said, I believe in the rotation and depth up front, so this doesn't worry me much. What will be interesting to see is how the Trojans adjust if Rector can't go -- and we don't know his status yet as he's a game-time decision. Rector has primarily lined up at right defensive end in the base package, and he slides over to the left side, usually sending Drake Jackson off the field, when USC brings in outside linebacker Hunter Echols to rush off the right edge. Either Echols will get more snaps or redshirt juniors Connor Murphy and Caleb Tremblay will rotate in as the second defensive end, but regardless I think the logical thing to do would be to keep Jackson, the impressive freshman, on the field more than he has been the first two games (perhaps playing the number of snaps Rector would ordinarily). Tajwar: This is certainly not the ideal game for Rector’s absence. Although he’s had trouble finishing plays, Rector has been one of the most consistent producers of pressure for the Trojans so far. Losing him from a pass rush that’s already been underwhelming against a quarterback like Wilson would be a scary blow for the Trojan front. Connor Murphy played well last week, but it’s hard to bank on him doing so again with only one game to judge from. A mobile quarterback like Wilson can do tons of damage if allowed to buy time freely, and Rector’s absence might allow him to do just that.