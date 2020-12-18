TrojanSports - Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for Pac-12 championship

There's been so much conjecture and hand-wringing by many over the setup of the Pac-12 championship game that the matchup itself has seemed to take a backseat to the bristling. Yes, the Pac-12 subbed Oregon in place of Washington as the North division representative on Monday due to COVID-19 hurdles, resulting in USC wasting a day preparing for the Huskies on an already short week. No, the Ducks did not outright win their division -- but they might have had their own game with Washington not been cancelled last weekend. Yes, Colorado probably has a reason to feel slighted to whatever degree. The Buffaloes didn't get their shot to play USC head-to-head due to the Trojans' own COVID-19 setbacks, and therefore even had they won their game vs. Utah last week they wouldn't be in this game. But they also lost that game convincingly, so ... Here's the bottom-line -- this is an unusual, wonky, imperfect, unideal season ... like everybody knew it would be. And through it all, USC is 5-0, has played with a compelling resilience to get to this point (three dramatic comeback wins, let alone the pandemic obstacles) and gets a shot to compete for its first Pac-12 championship since 2017 as it hosts Oregon (3-2) at 5 p.m. PT Friday in the Coliseum (on FOX). The Trojans are 3-point favorites in the game. RELATED: Clay Helton reacts to Pac-12 switching title game opponent | PODCAST: Analyst Max Browne previews the Oregon matchup and debates the major storylines of the week | DC Todd Orlando shares insight into USC's unusual week of game prep | Orlando and Oregon OC Joe Moorhead have shared football roots "I credit this bunch because they have experience. They went through some trials and tribulations last year, last season as a young team that was getting their first opportunities to play, and I thought they grew as a team and started playing their best ball toward the end of the season and have carried that over to this year," coach Clay Helton said this week. "2020 has taught us a lot and it's taught us how to deal with adversity and be able to roll with the punches and never give up, just look for the next opportunity. "Whether it's these kids that got told to go home on March 15 and didn't get to come back until July 6 and prepared each and every day from July, not knowing whether we were going to have a season or not. They play for the love of the game and play for the love of each other. You can see it. I mean, it's evident. It's evident on the field, it's evident in the locker room and it's been one of my most fun years because of it to see how much fun they're having together. But I think a lot of the things we've been through, both last season as growth and this season with the adversity in the offseason has really grown us as a team and has molded us together and hardened us, so there's no situation we don't think we can overcome." With that said, the TrojanSports.com team is joined by The Athletic's Antonio Morales to preview the Oregon matchup, the key storylines and give some predictions for Friday night.

1. What do you make of the backlash to the way the Pac-12 handled the championship game matchup?

Ryan Young: "The one part that does confound me and that I think bears criticism is that the Pac-12 ever thought Washington would be able to play this game. We talked to Huskies coach Jimmy Lake on Monday after the switch was made and he said his team had no available offensive linemen to even practice this week due to COVID-19. Considering the Huskies had to cancel their game last weekend, those would seem to be at least mostly pre-existing cases with a fairly known timeline of isolation/quarantine. So it's doubtful anything actually changed from Saturday, when the conference announced USC-Washington, to Monday when it subbed in Oregon. While the coaches downplayed the setback, wasting a day of prep on the wrong team because the conference couldn't get ahead of the situation does seem like a disadvantage, especially when Oregon had last week off and was surely preparing for this very scenario. That said, the rest of it I don't buy into. I don't care that Oregon didn't outright win the division. It's not like Washington was an unchallenged juggernaut -- the Huskies played 4 games. And I personally would rather there be a Pac-12 championship game than just to award USC some hollow title. As for the Colorado stuff, I'm over that. The Buffaloes needed to beat Utah if they wanted to have legitimate gripes this week." Tajwar Khandaker: "It was pretty clear from the jump that the conference was mismanaging this situation. Washington was nowhere near ready to play Oregon on Saturday; there should have been no reason for the conference to assume they’d be good to go by the next week. The decision to initially stick with Washington as the North’s representative limited the Trojans' available full days of practice to prepare for Oregon. There’s no way that should ever happen, and the Pac-12 deserves to be criticized for allowing it to become an issue." Antonio Morales: "Honestly, I don't care much for it. Oregon did not win its division, but not like it had a true shot to win it because its game against Washington was canceled for reasons out of the Ducks' control. I tend to think Oregon would have beaten Washington if the two teams played. It's not like the Huskies were some juggernaut who was rolling over teams. They needed a favorable spot to beat Oregon State, a stunning rally to beat Washington and lost to Stanford."

2. Is Oregon a better or worse matchup for the Trojans than Washington would have been?