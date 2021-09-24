Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for USC-Oregon State

At every opportunity this week, USC interim head coach Donte Williams has said he hopes for a packed Coliseum on Saturday night, and it will indeed be intriguing to see what impact the coaching change has on attendance.

"To be honest, I hope it’s crazy. I hope it’s a big-time problem for Oregon State. I would like to see it sold out," Williams said. "I would like to see the community and the city of L.A. come out and support this team. They’ve been through a lot, and that support would be great appreciated -- to have that stadium rocking, to have everybody in the Coliseum realizing what that Cardinal and Gold means."

It will be just as interesting to see how the Trojans back up their performance from Williams' first game as interim head coach -- that 45-14 victory at Washington State last week -- as they host Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. PT (on FS1).

Especially considering the USC offense came to life in Pullman, Wash., when freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart checked into the game and passed for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns off the bench while spurring 45 unanswered points.

Well, Dart is sidelined for a while now following surgery earlier this week to repair a meniscus tear in his knee.



Veteran starter Kedon Slovis practiced in full after being forced out of that game last week with a neck injury, and he for now all talk of a QB competition is again moot as Slovis will maintain the reins and look to remind everyone why he was a first-team All-Pac-12 quarterback last season.

Just as much a curiosity is the Trojans defense, meanwhile, after the unit dominated the final two and a half quarters last week ... but with most of that coming against a walk-on backup QB for Washington State.

Between the scrutiny that will be on Slovis, whether the defense can carryover its momentum and just the continued evaluation of Williams' impact as head coach all make this a far more compelling matchup than maybe was initially expected when the schedule came out.

USC is an 11-point favorite heading into Williams' first home game as interim coach.

As always, the TrojanSports.com staff breaks down the key storylines and delivers predictions for Saturday.