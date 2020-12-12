TrojanSports - Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for USC-UCLA

A year ago, this rivalry game was the crowning achievement for Graham Harrell's USC offense.

"That's what it's supposed to look like," he said after the Trojans piled up 643 yards in a 52-35 win over UCLA, as four different receivers each topped 100 yards through the air.

That game also helped embattled head coach Clay Helton make a final pitch to his new boss, freshly-hired athletic director Mike Bohn, as he would soon be officially removed from the hot seat and given another chance to get the program moving in the right direction.

Helton and Bohn shared an emphatic embrace on the field after that game in what in hindsight felt like a pivotal moment.

So where do things stand a year later?

Well, USC is 4-0 and No. 15 in the CFP rankings in this COVID-disrupted season and can clinch its spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans will edge out undefeated Colorado even if both win their final regular-season game, by virtue of playing more conference/division games than the Buffaloes (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) even if USC's own COVID issues forced the cancellation of the teams' anticipated showdown last month.

Meanwhile, Trojans recruiting seems to be back on track as they are headed for an expected top-10 national class on Early Signing Day next week. So the two primary metrics with which to judge the program have progressing positively.

And the offense? Well, surprisingly that is the one area driving the most questions these days. It hasn't looked like it did that day last year against the Bruins, but there were signs of it at least last week as the Trojans jumped out to a 35-0 lead in a quarter and a half against Washington State last week. How they build on that Saturday will be key in delivering the verdict on that side of the ball for 2020 -- either the offense was building over the course of the season, or it was never able to overcome its offensive line/run game weakness to reach its full potential. In a 5-game regular season, the overall narrative can change quite a bit today.

But in general, this game could be more about the defenses. A year after both teams combined for 1,183 yards and 87 points, both USC and UCLA (3-2) come into this matchup having held their last two opponents under 20 points while new coordinator Todd Orlando looks to be making his impact on that side of the ball for the Trojans.

So that's the backdrop with which these rivals will meet Saturday. As always, the TrojanSports.com team weighs in on the key storylines and makes our predictions.