TrojanSports - Reporters Roundtable: Picks, predictions and perspective for USC-ASU

1. Who is your pick for breakout player on both sides of the ball this season for USC?

Ryan Young: "There aren't many options on an offense full of established mainstays. I would have been driving the Markese Stepp hype train again had the third-year running back not been limited by injury in the preseason. I could give a nod to right guard Liam Jimmons, who I think will be a really solid player in his first year as a full-time starter, but a redshirt senior offensive lineman doesn't fit the typical "breakout" mold. So I'll pick redshirt freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy. Of course, we didn't get to actually see any of the preseason as media weren't permitted on campus, but when it comes to parsing praise from the coaching staff there are some storylines that are just easy to buy into, and McCoy falls in that category. The former 5-star prospect is a man on a mission after his lost 2019, and the praise has been so steady this preseason that it seems he's positioned himself for a real opportunity. Now, I have to qualify all that, because I don't think McCoy is going to rank as anything more than the fourth receiver statistically on an offense that will feed Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns and Drake London. But I think we get some moments that remind everybody why McCoy was such a major national recruit in the 2019 class.

"On the defensive side, I'll go with sophomore linebacker Ralen Goforth. We're writing this before the formal depth chart is released, but all indications are that he will get the start at middle linebacker after a strong preseason and junior Kana'i Mauga being limited by injury for much of camp. Goforth was one of my absolute favorite signees in that 2019 class and I fully believe he's ready to produce after a quiet freshman season that didn't provide him much opportunity to showcase himself."

Tajwar Khandaker: "Everyone who watched Kenan Christon play through the latter half of the 2019 season understands just how dangerous of a weapon the sophomore can be for the USC offense. Armed with world-beating speed, the running back showed he could be a game changer in his limited touches last year, with the ability to break explosive plays like no one else on the roster. Christon is a dynamic back, with a natural aptitude for receiving out of the backfield to go with his talents as a ball carrier. Though the Trojans backfield remains crowded this year, Christon is just too good to not find his way onto the field; Helton has even mentioned the possibility of playing him as a receiver. His blistering speed offers a unique element to the offense that fundamentally changes the way opposing defenses have to play USC, no matter where he’s lined up. I expect Christon to earn his fair share of touches, and certainly to make the most of them.

"On the other side of the ball, I think this is Palaie Gaoteote’s year. Of course, the junior has been a consistently featured part of the Trojan defense for a while now, and he’s had his fair share of big games. He looked to be a budding star through his freshman year, but the 2019 season was rougher for EA, as he struggled to finish tackles and get off blocks at times. I think this is the season where he finally lives up to his billing and shines consistently, with another offseason under his belt, now healthy and under the tutelage of Todd Orlando, who worked with Malik Jefferson in his Big-12 DPOY season. “Breakout” might be a stretch given the success he’s had in the past, but I truly expect him to have his best season yet."

Antonio Morales: "On offense, I'm betting on Drake London. Graham Harrell doesn't praise a player just for the sake of it. And he effusively praised London early in training camp, and really emphasized how critical he'd be to the offense's success. Even though he came on strong toward the end of last year, I feel like this year will be a true breakout.

"On defense, it's a bit harder to ID a breakout candidate. I guess I'll go out on a limb with Ralen Goforth since he's one of the new faces in the lineup. I don't think many expected him to become a starter but here he is. Todd Orlando seemed to be pretty high on him too."

2. What's your confidence level in Todd Orlando making an impact on the defense, and in what ways do you think we see the biggest positive change?

Ryan: "Certainly, not having spring practice is an obstacle when installing a new defense, but I trust that Orlando and the staff have adjusted as need be to be confident in what they're running Saturday and through the early part of this season. I think simply having a new and very different voice on that side of the ball will do a lot to change the mentality of the unit. Orlando is authentic and he's intense and that can't help but rub off on his players. Also, I've said it before -- he doesn't have to be a miracle worker. With USC's offense set to build on what it established last year, the Trojans just need the defense to be a little better, a little more consistent, and I think he achieves that by improving the linebacker play and general tackling, and finding ways to maximize his top playmakers in safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and outside linebacker Drake Jackson. I think his aggressive style with emphasis on stopping the run and creating havoc in the opponent's backfield suits the personnel he has, so I'm indeed very optimistic."

Tajwar: "I’m hesitant to make a call without having been able to watch the team practice as I have in past years, but I’m cautiously optimistic. Orlando seems to have brought a much-needed energy to the defensive side of the ball, and the increased emphasis on physicality we’ve heard about through the offseason is promising. It’s here that I think Orlando might provide the biggest boost for the Trojans -- physicality and tackling might be what this defense needs to improve on most. Schematically, I’ll withhold judgement until we see his gameplan in action."

Antonio: "I can't quite put my finger on it, but for some reason, I am confident he'll improve the defense this season. I'd have a much more concrete answer if we were able to see practice, but I just feel like there will be more accountability on that side of the ball this year. Considering Orlando's defenses are traditionally strong against the run and it's such a point of emphasis for him, I think that's one area we'll see improvement this season."