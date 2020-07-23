TrojanSports - Reports: Pac-12 honing in on details of 10-game conference schedule

Multiple newspapers reported Thursday that the Pac-12 is working to finalize details of a 10-game conference-only schedule that would start on Sept. 19.

Jon Wilner, of Bay Area News Group, first reported the news while the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje confirmed the same details in his report.

Per the reports, the 10-game schedule would play out over a maximum of 14 weeks with three potential dates available for the Pac-12 championship game (Dec. 4, Dec. 11-2 or Dec. 18-19) depending on whether make-up weeks are needed to completed the regular season.

Within the 10-game schedule, each Pac-12 team would play all five of its division opponents and then five cross-division opponents. The conference announced earlier this month that it was moving to a conference-only schedule, eliminating all non-conference games like USC's originally-planned season-opener vs. Alabama and the Trojans' annual rivalry showdown with Notre Dame.

The plan still requires final approval from the conference's presidents and chancellors, and a nine-game conference schedule remains on the table, according to Wilner, who expects a final announcement by the end of next week.

The extra conference game would mean that USC would be adding Washington State or Oregon State -- which weren't on the Trojans' original 2020 schedule -- to the slate, which could look very different in design than it did previously.

