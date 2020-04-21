**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up by April 30 and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

Fight On! ✌🏽 — Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) April 21, 2020

The Corona Centennial High School star defensive end is the No. 1-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class and has been USC's top priority this cycle.

He committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, but many felt even with the early commitment that the door was still open for USC. The wrecking ball defensive end had formed a prodigious duo with Drake Jackson in 2018 at Centennial, and with Jackson having emerged as a star already at USC after just one season, it always stood to reason that would be a major pull for Foreman. Considering their close friendship, it was something of a surprise when Foreman announced his Clemson commitment after his second visit there. He sounded convinced at the time and totally at peace with his decision, but USC never relented in its recruitment and it was expected that Foreman would at least visit the Trojans at some point. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has made it a sticking point of not allowing commits to take visits. There were rumblings that matter played a factor, but it's unknown if that was the tipping point for Foreman's de-commitment. Foreman had expressed on Twitter last week, though, that the process had become stressful for him.

everybody want to become a 5 star .. until you become one .. then you gotta be the heartbreak kid when it’s all said and done .. 🙍🏽‍♂️ — Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) April 19, 2020

Whatever multitude of factors played into this decision, it's the biggest news in a 2021 recruiting cycle that had already been full of good momentum for the Trojans, and that fact probably didn't hurt either. The perception of USC among local prospects has changed significantly in the last few months. The USC staff still has to do its part and close a deal. No subsequent decision is expected imminently from Foreman, and it's very possible he chooses to visit multiple schools once that becomes an option again, but the Trojans are certainly in a strong position now for the top prospect.

After talking to multiple people over the last few days, there's no doubt in my mind that #USC #FightOn is the big winner in Korey Foreman's decommitment from Clemson. But lots of top schools have been in touch. @RyanYoungRivals @Rivals — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) April 21, 2020

Fight On! ✌🏽 — Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) April 21, 2020