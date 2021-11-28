Reports: USC to hire Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley as head coach
**Not subscribed? Take advantage of our best deal of the year and follow all of our in-depth coverage through the conclusion of this coaching search and everything that is to follow! Pay just $20.21 for the first year of a new annual subscription by using this link and promo code: RIVALS2021**
Like dominos, one after another Sunday morning the tweets started mounting and intensifying quickly that USC is on the verge of hiring Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley as its next head coach.
It started with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, followed by Yahoo's Pete Thamel, followed by a more detailed tweet from Thamel that a deal could be done within 24 hours, followed by the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje, followed by On3.com's Matt Zenitz reporting that Riley had already informed his Sooners players of his decision, followed by confirmation from Feldman that this is actually happening.
One fantastic flurry of new for USC fans who have been cautiously optimistic the school's two-and-a-half-month coaching search would end favorably.
Needless to say, this is just about a best-case scenario.
Pending an official announcement from USC, the Trojans have scored the biggest coup of the so-called coaching carousel in landing Riley, who has gone 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma, including three 12-win seasons and never less than 9.
Riley won Big 12 championships in each of his first four seasons at Oklahoma and reached the College Football Playoff three times while finishing with final AP rankings of No. 3, 4, 7 and 6. His 2021 team is not playing in the conference championship game but is 10-2.
Not only does he bring that resume to Los Angeles now, but Riley has been plundering top recruits from USC's backyard for years now, so his hiring should be an immediate and immense boost to Trojans recruiting.
Oklahoma's No. 8-ranked 2022 recruiting class includes five-star Mater Dei HS RB Raleek Brown, who has been a top target of the Trojans for years, as well as other former top USC targets like four-star CB Gentry Williams (Tulsa, Okla.), four-star OT Jake Taylor (Las Vegas, Nev.), four-star RB Gavin Sawchuk (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) and three-star WR Nicholas Anderson (Katy, Texas).
Brown tweeted his reaction almost immediately Sunday in saying "Staying home?"
Meanwhile, the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class includes commitments from five-star Los Alamitos HS QB Malachi Nelson and his two four-star WR teammates Makai Lemon and Deandre Moore, who were also top USC targets.
Simply put, USC athletic director Mike Bohn and senior associate AD Brandon Sosna stole away one of the most respected coaches in college football and the one who could have the biggest possible immediate impact on recruiting.
Members of USC's recruiting department have reacted on social media as well.
During his five seasons as head coach, after previously serving as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, the Sooners have ranked 3rd nationally (45.1 points per game), 1st (48.4), 6th (42.1), 6th (43.0) and 11th (38.4) in scoring.
Riley was a walk-on backup quarterback at Texas Tech and got his coaching start there as a student assistant from 2003-05, a graduate assistant in 2006 and as WRs coach from 2007-09, before moving on to become the offensive coordinator at East Carolina from 2010-14 and then the OC at Oklahoma from 2015-16 before replacing retired Sooners legend Bob Stoops as head coach.
That means he overlapped with USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was Texas Tech's QB from 2005-08; was a teammate of USC OL coach Clay McGuire, who played at Texas Tech from 2001-04; later coached with McGuire at Tech and again at East Carolina in 2010-11, where McGuire was the RBs coach and special teams coordinator; and overlapped for a year with USC TEs coach Seth Doege in 2009 at Texas Tech, where Doege was a QB.
It will be interesting to see if Riley now has interest in retaining any of those coaches on staff at USC.
Stay tuned to TrojanSports.com for continuing in-depth coverage.