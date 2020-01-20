Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman are both reporting that USC is working toward a deal with Todd Orlando, the former Texas defensive coordinator who took a job on the staff at Texas Tech this offseason.

A name that seemed logical to be one of USC's first calls in its defensive coordinator search is now moving to the top of the Trojans' list, more than three weeks later, according to multiple reports.

Sources: USC working toward a deal to make Todd Orlando defensive coordinator. Orlando was defensive coordinator at Texas, Houston, Utah State and FIU. He brings a history of strong performances/improvements in Year 1.

SOURCE: #USC is trying to work out details to hire Texas Tech assistant Todd Orlando, the former #Texas and #Houston DC, as the Trojans new defensive coordinator.

In his first year at Houston, 2015, the defense actually dropped from 20th the previous season (343.4) to 53rd (383.6) before surging up to 13th nationally in 2016 (319.6). But one consistent theme of Orlando's defense is stopping the run, and that showed immediately at Houston as the Cougars ranked eighth nationally in 2015 in rush defense (108.9 YPG) and then fourth in 2016 (100.2). His defenses are also aggressive and opportunistic, and that 2016 Houston defense ranked tied for 15th nationally in tackles for loss (7.69 per game) and tied for 19th in sacks (2.57 per game).

At Utah State, Orlando took over a defense in 2013 that was already successful, having ranked 14th nationally in total defense (322.1 yards per game) the previous season. Under Orlando, the unit remained stout, ranking 12th (330.9) in 2013 before dropping to 31st in 2014 (356.1).

Orlando has been a defensive coordinator at Connecticut (2005-10), Florida International (2011-12), Utah State (2013-14), Houston (2015-16) and most recently Texas from 2017-19. He's presently the assistant head coach/linebackers coach at Texas Tech, a position he took this offseason after being let go by Texas.

In Orlando's first season at Texas, as he followed head coach Tom Herman from Houston, he again established an identity of being stingy against the run with the Longhorns ranking eighth nationally in allowing 106.9 rushing yards per game. That defense also ranked third nationally in third-down defense (.271), eighth in fourth-down defense (.300) and led the country in both defensive touchdowns (7) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (5).

Most impressively, the Longhorns improved from 94th to 41st in total defense (365.6 YPG), and from 89thth to 29th in scoring defense (21.2 PPG) in Orlando's first season in Austin, Texas.

Texas remained solid against the run the next two seasons, ranking 28th (131.4 YPG) and 45th (138.9 YPG) in that category. But his defenses regressed overall with the Longhorns, due largely to a leaky secondary, as Texas dropped to 67th nationally in total defense in 2018 (392.8 YPG) and 97th this past season (431.5 YPG) while incurring significant injury setbacks in 2019.

Orlando was then part of a major staff shakeup for Texas.

He is not perfect -- few coordinators are -- and his defenses are typically vulnerable against the pass, but he has a clear identity of what he wants to do, and his strengths align with USC's weaknesses. The Trojans ranked 72nd against the run (162.3 YPG) this season, 67th in 2018 and 56th in 2017, trending the wrong direction over former DC Clancy Pendergast's tenure. USC also ranked tied for 84th this season in turnovers forced (16), while Orlando's defenses have usually produced well in that category (see chart).

Orlando's defenses have operated out of a 3-4 front paired with quarters coverage in the secondary, and he likes to be aggressive with blitzes. USC's base package this past season included four defensive linemen (with one defensive end being rotated out at times for a pass-rushing outside linebacker), two linebackers and five defensive backs.

So there would be some adjustment for the Trojans from a personnel standpoint, with the big question being do they have the linebackers to fill that scheme?

They certainly have the potential between rising juniors Palaie Gaoteote (still unrefined but a talented playmaker if harnessed properly) and Kana'i Mauga, rising sophomore Ralen Goforth (a talented 4-star prospect who saw limited opportunity as a true freshman) and redshirt senior Jordan Iosefa (who missed all last season due to knee surgery) all capable of filling interior linebacker spots. Redshirt juniors Hunter Echols and Juliano Falaniko, and redshirt sophomores Eli'jah Winston and Abdul-Malik McClain are the top outside linebackers.

Depth might be a bit of an issue at the position, but USC remains hopeful that former 4-star prospect Solomon Tuliaupupu can return healthy after missing the first two seasons with a recurring foot injury that required another surgery this past fall. Redshirt sophomore Raymond Scott would be another option after moving to defensive back last spring and redshirting this season, and Maninoa Tufono and Tuasivi Nomura remain intriguing after quiet freshman seasons. Orlando has historically served as his own linebackers coach, working directly with the unit.

Up front, USC has three standout defensive linemen it can build around in rising sophomore DE Drake Jackson, and redshirt junior DTs Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu.

If Orlando is hired, USC would be getting one of the more experienced defensive coordinators available and one who has produced big seasons quickly at multiple schools. But it also can't be understated the value he would add on the recruiting trail, where he is an active and engaged recruiter in a way that Pendergast decidedly was not.



**Discuss on Trojan Talk**