Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Matt Leinart
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney sits down with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Matt Leinart to talk NIL, NFTs and his new role as QB dad.
Open - What is hallofgoats.com?
02:45 - NFTs and how college athletes can benefit from them
04:40 - The future of the NIL market and regulation
08:58 - The optimism surrounding USC football
12:30 - How close was he to going somewhere other than USC?
14:00 - Handling the recruitment of his 2026 QB son
