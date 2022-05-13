 TrojanSports - Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Matt Leinart
Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Matt Leinart

Adam Gorney and Dave Berry
Rivals.com

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney sits down with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Matt Leinart to talk NIL, NFTs and his new role as QB dad.

Open - What is hallofgoats.com?

02:45 - NFTs and how college athletes can benefit from them

04:40 - The future of the NIL market and regulation

08:58 - The optimism surrounding USC football

12:30 - How close was he to going somewhere other than USC?

14:00 - Handling the recruitment of his 2026 QB son

