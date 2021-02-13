TrojanSports - Rival Views: Which program is off to the best 2022 start?

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate which team has had the best start to the 2022 recruiting cycle:

Ohio State is clearly off to the best start in the 2022 recruiting cycle, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers and an amazing group of linebackers. Let’s not forget five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary from Florida as well as receiver Caleb Burton from Texas. Ryan Day has proven that he can recruit on Urban Meyer 's level and the Buckeyes are bound to win a national title if this continues.

Ohio State and Georgia are the picks right now but LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and maybe even Texas could have big finishes over the coming months. I have my eye on the Bulldogs, though. Georgia already has two five-star commitments on the defensive line in Keithian Alexander and Tyre West and there is going to be serious debate about whether quarterback Gunner Stockton is a five-star as well.

The Bulldogs could put together a super-class along the defensive line if they land high four-star Mykel Williams and five-star Walter Nolen is also not out of the picture. We all know coach Kirby Smart is one of the best recruiters nationally and if Georgia contends for a national title next season, the 2022 recruiting class should load up in a big way. I have my eye on Texas and Texas A&M just because the class is so loaded in that state but Georgia is off to a great start and it might only get better.