Dewberry has great feet and elite athleticism for a big man and he can play tackle or guard at the next level. Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State are early standouts.

Nolen is one of the most athletic and aggressive defensive tackles in the last few years, and he will push for No. 1 overall. LSU and Alabama stand out right now. Georgia, Florida and others will make this interesting as well.

Rowser is an elite corner with excellent change of direction who closes on the ball well. He's committed to Michigan and the brother of 2020 Michigan defensive back signee Andre Seldon.

Williams has good size and is an elite route runner with smooth change of direction. Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington are early standouts.

Dennis-Sutton is a tall and long edge rusher who could grow into a defensive tackle down the line. Penn State could be an early leader, but Ohio State, Michigan and some heavy hitters in the SEC will also have their say.

A huge safety, McCullough covers a ton of ground and has the frame to end up at linebacker. His dad coached at USC, while Alabama and Oregon are early standouts.

Alexander is a pocket crusher and a massive defensive tackle who can move surprisingly well. Texas A&M, Texas and Alabama could be three to watch.

Davis is a tall quarterback with a huge frame who throws well on the run and has a cannon when he plants and fires. He’s a Tennessee legacy, but Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and others will be in the mix.

Allen is tall and throws well under pressure and has excellent touch outside the pocket. Purdue and Indiana are strong right now, but watch out for Notre Dame if the Irish offer.

Pettaway is a smaller speed back who can also do damage in the passing game. Virginia and Virginia Tech are off to an early start.

Stewart is a speedy wide receiver who can play outside or in the slot and does a good job elevating for the ball. Oklahoma, Texas and Auburn are early teams of interest.

Morris is a dynamic slot receiver and excellent route runner who gains separation easily. Michigan is strong here with a commitment from his high school QB, JJ McCarthy. Notre Dame and Northwestern are also of interest.

Nichols is a powerful run blocker with good feet in the pro set as well. Tennessee leads over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke and others.

Williams is a big and powerful defensive end who holds the edge well and beats opponents with power. Georgia and Auburn could be in a battle here.

Neal is a big defensive tackle who plays with natural leverage and handles double teams well. North Carolina will try to keep him in state, while Georgia, Tennessee and others are also standing out.

Jordan is a physical linebacker who is excellent in pass coverage and gets excellent depth in his drops. He was committed to Florida State and the ‘Noles will be in the mix with Miami, Florida, West Virginia and others.

Groves-Killebrew is the next elite prospect out of Grayson with good size and hops. LSU might have the lead, but Georgia and Florida are in the mix as well.

The younger brother of Trayvon (Clemson) and Tiawan (Indiana), Trevell could be the best of the three in single coverage. Indiana is in the mix and Clemson would be with an offer. Oregon and Louisville also stand out.