Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 athletes
The updated Rivals250 for the 2023 class was unveiled on Tuesday, and Wednesday the revamped offensive position rankings were released. The defensive position rankings rolled out today, and we conclude with the athlete position.
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Nyckoles Harbor
The recognition of Harbor’s talents continues as the Archbishop Carroll talent is slotted as a five-star and takes over as the top-rated athlete in the Rivals updated rankings. College teams may see Harbor as a receiver or future tight end, while others want him as a devastating edge rusher who can collapse the pocket at will.
During his junior year with the Lions, Harbor was a touchdown magnet, converting 16 receptions into five scores. Flipping the field, he recorded a mind-boggling 31 tackles for loss, with 17 sacks and 66 quarterback hurries.
On May 28, Harbor released his top seven of Michigan, USC, Miami, Maryland, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina. No official visits have been announced yet, but it would be surprising if Harbor didn’t go see Michigan, Maryland, LSU, Georgia and USC.
TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Texas and Miami
Texas is already a big mover in the “athlete” group with verbal commitments from four-stars Tre Wisner and Ryan Niblett. Proximity to other athletes could help the Longhorns add to the haul. Of the top eight athletes, four are from Texas and Oklahoma: Dalton Brooks, Micah Tease, Jacobe Johnson and Nobel Johnson. Texas may have an in with Brooks. His cousin, Jonathan Brooks, was a tailback for the Longhorns.
South Florida is always loaded with great skill players that can tear it up on both sides of the ball. That production out of the high school ranks has helped the Hurricanes for decades. This recruiting cycle might be a fantastic run for Miami, which has an early commitment from Robby Washington. Also, Ja’Keem Jackson has taken an official with the Hurricanes.
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Lewis Carter, Robby Washington and Jeremiah McClure
Be on the lookout for Carter. The Tampa Catholic four-star athlete is that freakish skill player who can make an impact out of the backfield and in the secondary. The Crusaders got 66 stops out of him last season and 394 yards with five scores off just 46 carries. Two teams have jumped out early for Lewis’ commitment, Clemson and North Carolina.
Out of Miami’s Killian High School, Washington might be the best return specialist in the country. Additionally, he is deserving to be talked about as one of the best wideouts. The speed, burst and field vision make him elite … and he’s got hands. Miami wisely wrapped him up in March.
Expect McClure's stock to rise. The four-star athlete will get to run routes with national powerhouse Mater Dei this fall, making sure every college football program in the country sees him. McClure already has 17 offers, and some of the heavy hitters on his offer list include Michigan, USC, Oregon, Utah and Tennessee.