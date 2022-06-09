Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 athletes

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Nyckoles Harbor

The recognition of Harbor’s talents continues as the Archbishop Carroll talent is slotted as a five-star and takes over as the top-rated athlete in the Rivals updated rankings. College teams may see Harbor as a receiver or future tight end, while others want him as a devastating edge rusher who can collapse the pocket at will. During his junior year with the Lions, Harbor was a touchdown magnet, converting 16 receptions into five scores. Flipping the field, he recorded a mind-boggling 31 tackles for loss, with 17 sacks and 66 quarterback hurries. On May 28, Harbor released his top seven of Michigan, USC, Miami, Maryland, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina. No official visits have been announced yet, but it would be surprising if Harbor didn’t go see Michigan, Maryland, LSU, Georgia and USC.

*****

TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Texas and Miami

Tre Wisner (Rivals.com)

Texas is already a big mover in the “athlete” group with verbal commitments from four-stars Tre Wisner and Ryan Niblett. Proximity to other athletes could help the Longhorns add to the haul. Of the top eight athletes, four are from Texas and Oklahoma: Dalton Brooks, Micah Tease, Jacobe Johnson and Nobel Johnson. Texas may have an in with Brooks. His cousin, Jonathan Brooks, was a tailback for the Longhorns. South Florida is always loaded with great skill players that can tear it up on both sides of the ball. That production out of the high school ranks has helped the Hurricanes for decades. This recruiting cycle might be a fantastic run for Miami, which has an early commitment from Robby Washington. Also, Ja’Keem Jackson has taken an official with the Hurricanes.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Lewis Carter, Robby Washington and Jeremiah McClure