Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 OL
With the updated Rivals250 for 2023 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released today and next in the spotlight is the offensive linemen.
*****
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: TJ Shanahan
Defenders in the box get the reputation for being mean and nasty, but Shanahan brings his own junkyard dog mentality to the field. Projecting as a guard at the next level, Shanahan plays both right guard and tackle for his Westlake squad. Even though he is monstrous at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, the five-star has very good athleticism allowing him to pull, sometimes clearing out two defenders in the process. His pad level and balance are solid with a hard punch on his pass-pro,knocking linemen back. If Shanahan gets his hands on you, play over.
The recruiting journey for Shanahan is ongoing. He is at the 50-offer mark without cutting his list. Shanahan visited Georgia over the weekend.
Expect Kadyn Proctor and Samson Okunlola to push Shanahan for that top spot all the way through the final Rivals rankings
*****
TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Ohio State and Georgia
The two teams sneaking out front in the 2023 class are Ohio State and Georgia. The Buckeyes already have commitments from four-star guards Joshua Padilla and Austin Siereveld and four-star tackle Luke Montgomery. This is a stacked list and should continue to get better.
The Bulldogs have a verbal from four-star tackle Johnathan Hughley and four-star guard Ryqueze McElderry. The talent riches for both squads could increase with guys like Samson Okunlola having the Bulldogs and Buckeyes on his top list. Chase Bisontis also has UGA in his final mix and the Bulldogs are trying to keep four-star Madden Sanker home.
*****
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Chase Bisontis, Francis Mauigoa, Cayden Green
Watch out for guard Chase Bisontis and tackles Francis Mauigoa and Cayden Green. Bisontis has narrowed his list to Texas A&M, Rutgers, Georgia, LSU and Michigan State. Mauigoa is down to a top six of Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, USC, Miami and Tennessee. After seeing Nebraska and Oklahoma, Green has three other official visits set to LSU, Michigan and Missouri.
All three of these guys are future all-conference performers that could see playing time early in their college careers. Mauigoa is on the edge of five-star status.