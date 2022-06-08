Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 OL

With the updated Rivals250 for 2023 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released today and next in the spotlight is the offensive linemen.

Defenders in the box get the reputation for being mean and nasty, but Shanahan brings his own junkyard dog mentality to the field. Projecting as a guard at the next level, Shanahan plays both right guard and tackle for his Westlake squad. Even though he is monstrous at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, the five-star has very good athleticism allowing him to pull, sometimes clearing out two defenders in the process. His pad level and balance are solid with a hard punch on his pass-pro,knocking linemen back. If Shanahan gets his hands on you, play over.

The recruiting journey for Shanahan is ongoing. He is at the 50-offer mark without cutting his list. Shanahan visited Georgia over the weekend.

Expect Kadyn Proctor and Samson Okunlola to push Shanahan for that top spot all the way through the final Rivals rankings