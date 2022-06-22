Rivals Rankings Week: Countdown of 2024 five-stars

It's another Rivals Rankings Week, and this time it's the 2024 class in the spotlight, fresh off the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge last week. We kicked things off today with a countdown of the nine five-stars in the 2024 class, as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offered his thoughts on each. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Tuesday: Who should be No. 1? Wednesday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars Thursday: New Rivals150 unveiled | Biggest risers | Position-by-position glance Friday: Offensive position rankings released Saturday: Defensive position rankings released Sunday: State rankings released CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State *****

1. DE COLIN SIMMONS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiAxIGlzIFRleGFzIERFIENvbGluIFNpbW1v bnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xpblNpbW1vbnNf Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29saW5TaW1tb25zX188L2E+PGJy Pjxicj5UZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNLCBUZXhhcywgR2VvcmdpYSwgYW5kIHNldmVy YWwgb3RoZXJzIGFyZSBpbiB0aGUgbWl4IGZvciBTaW1tb25zLiA8YnI+PGJy PlNlZSBvdXIgZnVsbCBsaXN0IG9mIHVwZGF0aW5nIGZpdmUtc3RhcnMgYW5k IGdldCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+JiMzOTtzIHRo b3VnaHRzIGhlcmU6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNVaGpBbEhmRUci Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVWhqQWxIZkVHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vNkRQeFlKSUZuUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZEUHhZSklGblI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzOTYzOTM1NzkzMzYw NDg2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Gorney's Take: Colin Simmons remains at No. 1 in the 2024 rankings based off phenomenal sophomore film where he completely dominates as an edge rusher and shows rare athletic ability for someone his size to be able to track players down, not miss tackles in the backfield and so much more. What Simmons brings as a defensive end is overwhelming – sudden power and speed that stuns offensive tackles, the ability to hit another gear to get to the ball carrier and the focus and determination to finish plays. As he adds even more size and strength in the coming years, his domination should only continue. The Texas schools, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Alabama and many others are in the mix. *****

2. CB DESMOND RICKS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiAyIGlzIElNRyBBY2FkZW15IERCIERlc21v bmQgUmlja3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXNtb25k Umlja3MyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZXNtb25kUmlja3MyPC9h Pjxicj48YnI+Tm9ydGggQ2Fyb2xpbmEsIEFsYWJhbWEsIEdlb3JnaWEgYW5k IHNldmVyYWwgb3RoZXJzIGFyZSBpbiB0aGUgbWl4IGZvciBSaWNrcy4gPGJy Pjxicj5TZWUgb3VyIGZ1bGwgbGlzdCBvZiB1cGRhdGluZyBmaXZlLXN0YXJz IGFuZCBnZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29y bmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiYjMzk7 cyB0aG91Z2h0cyBoZXJlOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVWhqQWxI ZkVHIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vM1VoakFsSGZFRzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NxWVEzUWNTbFoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcVlRM1Fj U2xaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzk2MzU1NzI2 NTgxMTQ1NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Gorney's Take: Length, speed and instincts are crucial at the cornerback position and Desmond Ricks has them all in abundance. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy prospect can jam receivers at the line and turn and run with anybody – as we saw him stride for stride with No. 1 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain when McClain was running routes at the OT7 tournament in Las Vegas a few weeks ago. When the ball is in the air, Ricks has that special knack to turn at the right second to knock it away. An argument could be made that other than McClain, Ricks is the best cornerback in high school football regardless of class. Alabama is very high on the list with LSU, Miami and others involved. *****

3. QB DYLAN RAIOLA

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiAzIGlzIEFyaXpvbmEgUXVhcnRlcmJhY2sg RHlsYW4gUmFpb2xhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFp b2xhRHlsYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhaW9sYUR5bGFuPC9h Pjxicj48YnI+UmFpb2xhIGlzIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBPaGlvIFN0YXRlPGJy Pjxicj5TZWUgb3VyIGZ1bGwgbGlzdCBvZiB1cGRhdGluZyBmaXZlLXN0YXJz IGFuZCBnZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29y bmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiYjMzk7 cyB0aG91Z2h0cyBoZXJlOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVWhqQWxI ZkVHIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vM1VoakFsSGZFRzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL09EcU1zNHYxOW0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PRHFNczR2 MTltPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzk2MzE4MDEx MzU3NzU3NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Gorney's Take: Dylan Raiola has all the tools not only to be the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class but he could end up at the top of the overall rankings as well. Lofty comparisons are part and parcel of recruiting rankings but if anyone looks and plays like Patrick Mahomes then it’s Raiola. He would be a five-star QB in the 2023 class as well and might even push to be the No. 1 QB in that group of loaded players. Raiola is that talented and potentially that special. He can make all the throws, he’s a smart leader, he’s competitive, cool under pressure and looks like a 21st century QB. He can throw on the run, off-platform, from different arm angles and so much more. Ohio State is getting a great one. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM *****

4. QB JULIAN SAYIN

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiA0IGlzIENhbGlmb3JuaWEgUXVhcnRlcmJh Y2sgSnVsaWFuIFNheWluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v anVsaWFuc2F5aW4yP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqdWxpYW5zYXlp bjI8L2E+PGJyPjxicj5GbG9yaWRhLCBBbGFiYW1hLCBBdWJ1cm4gYW5kIHNl dmVyYWwgb3RoZXJzIGFyZSBpbiB0aGUgbWl4IGZvciBTYXlpbjxicj48YnI+ U2VlIG91ciBmdWxsIGxpc3Qgb2YgdXBkYXRpbmcgZml2ZS1zdGFycyBhbmQg Z2V0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4mIzM5O3MgdGhv dWdodHMgaGVyZTo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM1VoakFscEVnNiI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNVaGpBbHBFZzY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9mdmVTT3phdlZrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZnZlU096YXZWazwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM5NjI4MDIzNzcwNTIx NjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Gorney's Take: There is not a better technician when it comes to the 2024 five-star quarterbacks than Julian Sayin, who throws a perfect ball nearly every time, spins it well, surveys the field to make the right throw and not the flash throw, and just does everything by the book. The Carlsbad, Calif., standout who has Georgia, Texas, LSU, Alabama, Michigan and others high on his list, is not going to wow you with his athletic ability. But he can easily make all the throws on the run and he’s going to outhink defenses, find the right receiver and execute the right play. *****

5. QB JADYN DAVIS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiA1IGlzIE5vcnRoIENhcm9saW5hIFF1YXJ0 ZXJiYWNrIEphZHluIERhdmlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaWFtamFkeW5kYXZpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaWFtamFk eW5kYXZpczwvYT48YnI+PGJyPk1pY2hpZ2FuLCBBbGFiYW1hLCBDbGVtc29u IGFuZCBzZXZlcmFsIG90aGVycyBhcmUgaW4gdGhlIG1peCBmb3IgRGF2aXM8 YnI+PGJyPlNlZSBvdXIgZnVsbCBsaXN0IG9mIHVwZGF0aW5nIGZpdmUtc3Rh cnMgYW5kIGdldCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1n b3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+JiMz OTtzIHRob3VnaHRzIGhlcmU6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNVaGpB bEhmRUciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVWhqQWxIZkVHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vTXY2OHF1b1ppWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL012Njhx dW9aaVo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzOTYyNDI1 NTA0MTcwODAzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIyLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Gorney's Take: Jadyn Davis unequivocally remains a five-star quarterback but Dylan Raiola and Julian Sayin have been so strong this offseason that a move down a few spots happened with the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout. The thing is, Davis has also had a fantastic offseason whether at the Charlotte Rivals Camp or the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat. He has proven to be a phenomenal quarterback as well. He’s a leader, he can deliver the ball anywhere on the field, he is a competitor and there’s no question Davis stays as a five-star. Michigan, Clemson and others are involved. *****

6. WR RYAN WINGO

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiA2IGlzIE1pc3NvdXJpIFdpZGUgUmVjZWl2 ZXIgUnlhbiBXaW5nbyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19S eWFud2luZ28xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfUnlhbndpbmdvMTwv YT48YnI+PGJyPkxTVSwgRmxvcmlkYSwgVGV4YXMgQSZhbXA7TSBhbmQgc2V2 ZXJhbCBvdGhlcnMgYXJlIGluIHRoZSBtaXggZm9yIFdpbmdvPGJyPjxicj5T ZWUgb3VyIGZ1bGwgbGlzdCBvZiB1cGRhdGluZyBmaXZlLXN0YXJzIGFuZCBn ZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiYjMzk7cyB0aG91 Z2h0cyBoZXJlOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVWhqQWxwRWc2Ij5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vM1VoakFscEVnNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1FnbHRQQWhYZFYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RZ2x0UEFoWGRWPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzk2MjA0NzQyNDU2ODEx NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Gorney's Take: The St. Louis (Mo.) University five-star receiver certainly passed the eye test at the OT7 event in Las Vegas and while he didn’t make tons of highlight-reel catches because his 7on7 team didn’t have an elite quarterback, it’s clear Ryan Wingo is a special player. A big-bodied, long receiver, Wingo can outjump smaller defensive backs and muscle them for the football and nobody is jamming him on the line of scrimmage. He’s a big target with ball skills and that keeps Wingo as the No. 1 receiver in the class for now. *****

7. WR MICAH HUDSON

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiA3IGlzIFRleGFzIFdpZGUgUmVjZWl2ZXIg TWljYWggSHVkc29uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFt bWlrZTF4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpYW1taWtlMXg8L2E+PGJy Pjxicj5BbGFiYW1hLCBUZW5uZXNzZWUsIFRleGFzIEEmYW1wO00gYW5kIHNl dmVyYWwgb3RoZXJzIGFyZSBpbiB0aGUgbWl4IGZvciBIdWRzb248YnI+PGJy PlNlZSBvdXIgZnVsbCBsaXN0IG9mIHVwZGF0aW5nIGZpdmUtc3RhcnMgYW5k IGdldCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+JiMzOTtzIHRo b3VnaHRzIGhlcmU6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNVaGpBbEhmRUci Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVWhqQWxIZkVHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWTVtYnVORDBYNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1k1bWJ1TkQwWDQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzOTYxNjY5ODI3NzQy OTI1MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Gorney's take: Micah Hudson is an elusive, electric receiver who is a big-time playmaker at the receiver position. Get the ball in his hands and watch the new five-star work as he dodges tacklers, even groups of defenders closing in on him sometimes can’t get him on the ground as he finds a way to escape for big gains. Or he can use his speed downfield and beat defensive backs on 50/50 balls. Hudson has game-breaking ability at the receiver spot, devastating speed and make-you-miss ability and that’s why he moved up to five-stars. Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas Tech and many others interest him. *****

8. WR JEREMIAH SMITH

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiA4IGlzIEZsb3JpZGEgV2lkZSBSZWNlaXZl ciBKZXJlbWlhaCBTbWl0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0plcm1pYWhfU21pdGgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKZXJtaWFo X1NtaXRoMTwvYT48YnI+PGJyPkFsYWJhbWEsIE9oaW8gU3RhdGUsIFVTQyBh bmQgc2V2ZXJhbCBvdGhlcnMgYXJlIGluIHRoZSBtaXggZm9yIFNtaXRoPGJy Pjxicj5TZWUgb3VyIGZ1bGwgbGlzdCBvZiB1cGRhdGluZyBmaXZlLXN0YXJz IGFuZCBnZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29y bmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiYjMzk7 cyB0aG91Z2h0cyBoZXJlOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVWhqQWxw RWc2Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vM1VoakFscEVnNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL005SEhXdjR2bFgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NOUhIV3Y0 dmxYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzk2MTI5MjQy OTcwOTMxMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Gorney's Take: On a South Florida Express 7on7 team loaded with Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Hykeem Williams, Nathaniel Joseph, Joshisa Trader and others, Jeremiah Smith more than held his own with those players and had his shining moments as well. From the Pylon event in Los Angeles to the OT7 event and other stops this spring, Smith showed surprising speed on the outside, exceptional playmaking ability and he’s talked about learning from those older players as a sign of maturity in his own game. Ohio State could be the team to beat in his recruitment but a recent visit to Miami went well. Texas, USC, Alabama and others are involved. *****

9. LB TJ CAPERS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IEZJVkUtU1RBUiDwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyBDT1VO VERPV048YnI+PGJyPkF0IE5vLiA5IGlzIE1pYW1pIE91dHNpZGUgTGluZWJh Y2tlciBUSiBDYXBlcnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D YXBlcnNUaj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FwZXJzVGo8L2E+PGJy Pjxicj5BbGFiYW1hLCBHZW9yZ2lhLCBGbG9yaWRhLCBhbmQgc2V2ZXJhbCBv dGhlcnMgYXJlIGluIHRoZSBtaXggZm9yIENhcGVyczxicj48YnI+U2VlIG91 ciBmdWxsIGxpc3Qgb2YgdXBkYXRpbmcgZml2ZS1zdGFycyBhbmQgZ2V0IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4mIzM5O3MgdGhvdWdodHMg aGVyZTo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM1VoakFsSGZFRyI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzNVaGpBbEhmRUc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82 TWVXR0g4WkJsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNk1lV0dIOFpCbDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM5NjA5MTUwNjQ0MjY0OTYwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==