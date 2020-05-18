Welcome to the final Rivals Rankings Week for the 2020 class. We tip off our latest rankings update with a release of our 30 five-stars, including a countdown of the top 10, and thoughts from national analyst Eric Bossi. We tip things off with a look at Nos. 11-29 plus one international five-star, and then we will release the top 10 players one at a time throughout Monday right here. On Tuesday, we will reveal the full Rivals150. Here is a look at the Rivals Rankings Week schedule, with dozens of stories and videos on the new rankings throughout the week: MONDAY: Final 2020 five-stars released TUESDAY: New 2020 Rivals150 released WEDNESDAY: 2020 point guard rankings release THURSDAY: 2020 shooting guard rankings released FRIDAY: 2020 small forward rankings released SATURDAY: 2020 power forward rankings released SUNDAY: 2020 center rankings released

1. Cade Cunningham, PG

Coming in at No. 1 in our final 2020 @RivalsHoops rankings is Oklahoma State @OSUMBB signee Cade Cunningham @CadeCunningham_



"He is the most complete player in the country." -- @ebosshoops



See our full updated list of 30 five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/dqYT1SFhlD — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: Cade Cunningham is the most complete player in the country and retains his top overall ranking in the class. He has size, skill and leadership abilities that allow him to raise the level of play of those around him. Cunningham has signed with Oklahoma State.

2. Jalen Green, SG

Coming in at No. 2 in our final @RivalsHoops 2020 rankings is G-League (@nbagleague) bound Jalen Green @JalenGreen



"His overall skills have caught up to his elite athleticism" -- @ebosshoops



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/pTXmmZm9TM — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: The most dangerous scorer in the class, Jalen Green has seen his overall skill catch up to his elite athleticism. He shoots it effortlessly from deep, has a tremendous first step and regularly plays above the rim. Green is headed to the G League.

3. Evan Mobley, C

Coming in at No. 3 in our final @RivalsHoops 2020 rankings is USC @USC_Hoops signee Evan Mobley @evan_mobley7



“He runs the floor very well, is a big time rim protector and does work on the glass” @ebosshoops



See our full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/kcPkCCRm44 — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: There’s a bit of young Marcus Camby in Evan Mobley. A long and slender big man, Mobley runs the floor very well, is a big-time rim protector and does work on the glass. He also has some shooting touch to 17 feet. Mobley has signed with USC.

4. B.J. Boston, SG

Coming in at No. 4 in our final @RivalsHoops 2020 rankings is Kentucky @KentuckyMBB signee B.J. Boston @bboston_



"He has a gorgeous jump shot and tremendous size for a two guard" -- @ebosshoops



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/1Otsza6L6r — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: After moving from Georgia to California for his senior season, B.J. Boston took his game to another level. He has a gorgeous jump shot, tremendous size for a two-guard and can create for himself with ease. Boston has signed with Kentucky.

5. Ziaire Williams, SF

Coming in at No. 5 in our final @RivalsHoops 2020 rankings is Stanford @StanfordMBB signee Ziaire Williams @therealZiaire



"He's a smooth wing who makes everything look easy." -- @ebosshoops



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/z3hubPwCgv — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: Ziaire Williams is a smooth wing who makes everything look easy. At 6-foot-8 he is comfortable putting the ball on the floor and has become dangerous as a pull-up shooter with some post game. Williams has signed with Stanford.

6. Scottie Barnes, PF

Coming in at No. 6 in our final 2020 @RivalsHoops rankings is Florida State @FSUHoops signee Scottie Barnes @ScottBarnes561



"He defends multiple positions at a high level" -- @ebosshoops



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/lUrsutfXSK — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: A jack of all trades, Scottie Barnes isn’t a great shooter but he does everything else well. He defends multiple positions at a high level and is among the best passers regardless of position. Barnes has signed with Florida State.

7. Terrence Clarke, SG

Coming in at No. 7 in the final @RivalsHoops rankings for the Class of 2020 is Kentucky @KentuckyMBB signee Terrence Clarke @terrenceclarke_



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/zTIPOYUcZc — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: A natural scorer who is aggressive in hunting jump shots, Terrence Clarke is a big two-guard with some pop in his legs. He gets to his spots, is never shy about letting it fly and can catch opponents with above-the-rim finishes. Clarke has signed with Kentucky.

8. Jalen Johnson, SF

Coming in at No. 8 in our final Class of 2020 @RivalsHoops rankings is Duke @DukeMBB signee Jalen Johnson @Jalen_J23



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/C8IzNUJ9xR — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: Jalen Johnson is going to be an interesting player on the college level and beyond. He has the size and strength to play as a power forward but handles and passes the ball like a perimeter player. Johnson has signed with Duke.

9. Greg Brown, SF

Coming in at No. 9 in our final 2020 @RivalsHoops rankings is Texas (@OBWire) commit Greg Brown @gb3elite



"Brown is the most athletically explosive front court player in the country." -- @ebosshoops



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/d6zCw25laE — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: Talk about walking highlight reels, Greg Brown is the most athletically explosive frontcourt player in the country. He’s a skywalker who plays above the rim and he covers a lot of ground in a hurry. Brown has signed with hometown Texas.

10. Jalen Suggs, PG

Coming in at No. 10 in our final 2020 @RivalsHoops rankings is Gonzaga @ZagMBB signee Jalen Suggs @JalenSuggs2020



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/gs25QN72Dc pic.twitter.com/zfDtI7Y1jl — Rivals (@Rivals) May 18, 2020

Bossi’s take: One of the best multi-sport prospects in some time, Jalen Suggs could have chosen to play quarterback at a big-time program. He’s a big point guard who can really lock up defensively and is tough attacking the rim. Suggs has signed with Gonzaga.

11. Josh Christopher, SG

Josh Christopher (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: One of the biggest personalities in the class of 2020, Joshua Christopher plays with a big smile on his face. He uses his strong frame to power past defenders and specializes in making tough shots. Christopher has signed with Arizona State.



12. Day’Ron Sharpe, C

Day’Ron Sharpe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: One of the most physically tough big men in the country, Day’Ron Sharpe should be ready for the ACC from day one. He is a big time rebounder and may have the best hands in the class. Sharpe has signed with North Carolina.



13. Daishen Nix, PG

Daishen Nix (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: A big point guard with superior vision, Daishen Nix picks defenses apart thanks to his off-the-charts feel for the game and passing ability. He’s strong, plays with toughness and is also an excellent defender. He’s one of three five-stars to choose the G League path.



14. Jaden Springer, SG

Jaden Springer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: One of the strongest two guards in the class, Jaden Springer is able to bounce off defenders and finishes well with contact. He’s a clutch player as well and tends to come up big when it is most needed. Springer has signed with Tennessee.



15. Caleb Love, PG

Caleb Love (Courtesy of MADE Hoops)

Bossi’s take: Caleb Love has all of the attributes to be a big-time point guard even though he often played as a shooting guard during high school. He’s quick with long arms and is a playmaker off the dribble. Love has signed with North Carolina.



16. Keon Johnson, SG

Keon Johnson

Bossi’s take: One of the most electric wing athletes in 2020, Keon Johnson has made huge strides with his game over the last two years. He can handle, pass and is becoming a very capable shooter. He’s possibly the best perimeter defender in the senior class. Johnson has signed with Tennessee.



17. Makur Maker, C

Makur Maker (https://rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: Pushing 7-foot, Makur Maker is built like a guy who could play a rugged style around the rim and when he does that he’s a load. His ability to handle the ball for a big man makes him very intriguing. He has applied for the NBA Draft but is leaving his college options open.





18. Isaiah Todd, PF

Isaiah Todd (Courtesy of John Wall Holiday Invitational)

Bossi’s take: A 6-foot-10 big man who has chosen the G League path, Isaiah Todd has perimeter skill and likes to play facing the rim. He’s a sneaky athlete who is a tough cover, especially when posts up and has his turnaround jumper working.



19. Bryce Thompson, SG

Bryce Thompson (https://rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: Still developing physically, Bryce Thompson is one of the most skilled two guards in 2020. He shoots with deep range, is a craft passer and excels at making contested shots. Thompson has signed with Kansas.



20. Sharife Cooper

Sharife Cooper (Gregory Payan / AP)

Bossi’s take: Don’t let Sharife Cooper’s babyface and calm demeanor fool you, he’s a killer on the floor. His ability to control the game thanks to his changes of pace and drives to the paint is impressive at his size. Cooper has signed with Auburn.



21. Josh Hall, SF

Josh Hall (Courtesy of John Wall Holiday Invitational)

Bossi’s take: Signed with an agent and heading to the NBA Draft, Josh Hall is a big wing who can knock down shots from deep. He is thin but could also play some as a stretch four-man as he gets stronger. Prior to entering the NBA Draft, Hall had signed with N.C. State.



22. Walker Kessler, C

Walker Kessler

Bossi’s take: Walker Kessler is perhaps the best big-man shooter in the class of 2020. His ability to trail and bury deep threes is impressive but he can also score around the rim and runs the floor hard. He is one of three five-stars signed with North Carolina.



23. Jeremy Roach, PG

Jeremy Roach (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: Jeremy Roach was very impressive as a senior after battling injury as a junior. He’s a quarterback on the floor, quick with the ball and can also lock up defensively. Roach has signed with Duke.



24. Khristian Lander, PG

Khristian Lander (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi's take: One of the quickest players in the class, Khristian Lander has speed to burn and then some. He is a streaky shooter from deep who always has his foot on the gas pedal which allows him to exploit holes in the defense. Originally a member of the class of 2021, he has signed with Indiana.



25. Cameron Thomas, SG

Cameron Thomas (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Bossi’s take: One of the most cold-blooded scorers in the class, Cameron Thomas gets buckets. He’ll drive, he’ll finish with floaters, he is dangerous as a shooter when curling off screens and he plays with extreme confidence. Thomas has signed with LSU.



26. Isaiah Jackson, PF

Isaiah Jackson (https://rivals.com)

Bossi’s take: Isaiah Jackson is just starting to scratch the surface of what he could be as a player. He’s arguably the best shot-blocker in the class, is a highlight finisher and took big steps on the offensive end as a senior. Jackson has signed with Kentucky.



27. D.J. Steward, SG

D.J. Steward (Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame)

Bossi’s take: He’s slightly undersized as a two-guard but D.J. Steward is a light’s out jump shooter with deep range. Steward also has tremendous burst off the dribble and is a creative finisher in traffic. Steward has signed with Duke.



28. Marcus Bagley, SF

Marcus Bagley

Bossi’s take: The younger brother of former five-star and current Sacramento King Marvin Bagley, Marcus Bagley is a player in his own right. He’s a big and strong wing who can shoot from deep and finishes with power at the rim. Bagley has signed with Arizona State.



29. Mark Williams, C

Mark Williams (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Bossi’s take: Mark Williams is just starting to play with confidence on the offensive end and shows promise as a low post scorer who can also make some pick-and-pop jumpers. He blocks shots and is solid on the glass. He just needs more strength. Williams is one of four five-stars to sign with Duke.



Karim Mane, SG

Karim Mane (https://rivals.com)