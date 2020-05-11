Welcome to Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class. We kick off our latest rankings update with a countdown of our 17 five-stars, with thoughts on each from recruiting director Mike Farrell. We will be revealing our five-stars one at a time throughout the day so keep checking back to see who made it and where they rank. On Tuesday, we will reveal the full Rivals250. Here is a look at the Rivals Rankings Week schedule, with dozens of stories and videos on the new rankings throughout the week: MONDAY: Five-star countdown TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released FRIDAY: New state rankings released

17. DB Corey Collier

FSU, UGA, LSU, Clemson and Florida are among the schools in the mix to land his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: An aggressive safety prospect, Corey Collier could also play corner down the line if he refines his technique. I love the way he attacks in the run game and is willing to put his face in the fan.

16. OL Donovan Jackson

Donovan is committed to Ohio State @Ohiostaterivals



FARRELL'S TAKE: Donovan Jackson can play guard or center but as an interior lineman he is special. He is aggressive off the snap, has a great punch and resets very well. His athleticism also allows him to be a pulling guard at the next level and reach the second line of defense.

15. DE Tunmise Adeleye

Tunmise is committed to Ohio State @Ohiostaterivals



FARRELL'S TAKE: Tunmise Adeleye is a big, athletic kid who can beat you with quickness and technique. He’s that rare big defensive end who could grow into a defensive tackle if needed and play in many schemes.

14. QB Sam Huard

Sam is committed to Washington @UWDawgReport



FARRELL'S TAKE: Sam Huard is a smooth lefty that will remind some of Tua Tagovailoa with his accuracy and effortless release. He has added needed size and arm strength, and is becoming a complete quarterback.

13. DB Tony Grimes

Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, UNC, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: Tony Grimes is a tall cornerback with good closing speed and excellent ball skills. He can play physically in press or be smooth in off coverage, and he undercuts routes very well.

12. WR Mario Williams

Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: Mario Williams is an electric receiver who will be a nightmare from the slot with his ability to get a clean break off the line and his explosive route running. He is a Christian Kirk-type who plays bigger than his size.

11. WR Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Washington and Oklahoma are among the schools vying to land his commitment



FARRELL'S TAKE: Emeka Egbuka is an elite receiver with size and power. He has a great catch radius, solid hands and is hard to bring down after the catch.

10. OL Tommy Brockermeyer

Texas, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are among the schools vying to land his commitment



FARRELL'S TAKE: Tommy Brockermeyer is a tall, angular offensive lineman with a great film to build on. Brockermeyer is a technician with good balance who rarely gets out of position.

9. OL Bryce Foster

Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: Bryce Foster is a powerful, dominating interior lineman who rag dolls opponents. He is so massive and thick he can’t be bull-rushed. He’s a road-grader with excellent feet in pass protection.

8. DE Jack Sawyer

Jack is committed to Ohio State @OhioStateRivals



FARRELL'S TAKE: Jack Sawyer is a physical edge rusher with good length and excellent speed in pursuit. Sawyer can also hold the edge and plays the run well. He could even stand up and have success.

7. RB Camar Wheaton

Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and SMU are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: Camar Wheaton is a good-sized running back with track speed and good ball skills. He could be a three-down back at the next level because he’s physical and willing to block as well.

6. DT Maason Smith

Alabama, Florida, Georgia LSU and Texas A&M are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: Maason Smith is a pass-rushing defensive tackle who can shoot the gap and chase the quarterback as well as stuff the run. This kid can do it all and chases plays down with an excellent motor.

5. QB Brock Vandagriff

Brock is committed to Georgia @UGASportscom



FARRELL'S TAKE: Brock Vandagriff is a powerful, strong pocket passer with an elite arm and great field vision. He’s strong in the pocket but can extend the play as well. He’s going to be massive after a couple of years in college.

4. DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Washington, Ohio State and Oregon are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: J.T. Tuimoloau is a jumbo athlete who could play end or tackle or even along the offensive line. His athleticism is off the charts and he makes up for some rawness in his technique.

3. QB Caleb Williams

LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: Caleb Williams is a true dual-threat quarterback who prefers to kill you with his arm but can be dangerous with his feet as well. His downfield accuracy is excellent and his pocket presence is elite.

2. OL Amarius Mims

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and LSU are among the schools vying for his commitment.



FARRELL'S TAKE: Amarius Mims is a tall, massive offensive tackle with light feet and the athleticism of a basketball player. His reach and feet make him hard to get around.

1. DE Korey Foreman

Clemson, USC, Alabama and LSU are among the teams vying to land his commitment.



