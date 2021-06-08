Rivals Rankings Week: How things stand with uncommitted five-stars

*****

Travis Shaw (Rivals.com)

Clemson is considered the frontrunner and the Tigers could be very tough to beat for the five-star defensive tackle as he could be one of the next big-timers along that defensive front. But North Carolina is definitely right there as well and continues to recruit the in-state prospect hard, with Georgia also involved. With Keithian Alexander’s de-commitment from Georgia in recent days it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bulldogs step things up with Shaw even more. Alabama is getting more involved, too, but would be considered a long shot right now.

*****



Armella visited LSU over the weekend, even though the Tigers had just let go of offensive line coach James Cregg, someone who had developed a strong relationship with the five-star from South Florida. That speaks to just how much interest Armella has in LSU, and it’s still considered one of the top schools for him. Alabama is also very high on the list and some believe this could be an SEC battle to the end. But Armella lives close to the Miami campus and one team to watch is Florida State since he visited there recently, he had a great experience and his dad played for the Seminoles.

*****

It seemed like Nolen could have been ready to pop right after his visit to Florida over the weekend, it was that good for the Gators. But some upcoming trips are still expected. Michigan is going to be in this battle until the end and Nolen has always shown a unique interest in the Wolverines while focusing mainly on Southeast programs. Georgia could again step up the heat on the five-star after losing Alexander’s commitment. Alabama and others can never be counted out, either. A summer commitment could be coming, but nothing is completely clear yet.

*****

Texas, LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M were the final four for Harris, but the Aggies are sliding out of the top group and now it looks like a three-team race for the five-star cornerback. There is a feeling that Alabama could actually end up landing the Houston North Shore standout, but both the Longhorns and Tigers have a whole lot to offer as well, so this could be a three-team battle heading into the fall.

*****

On Monday, the five-star defensive tackle now at Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer de-committed from Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day in February. That decision came only a day after Alexander returned from a trip to Texas A&M, and it now looks like the Aggies are definitely a frontrunner in his recruitment. Texas is right there as well and others cannot be counted out but Alexander is close to some on the A&M staff and that could carry a lot of weight as he refocuses on his recruitment.

*****

Georgia could be surging in Dennis-Sutton’s recruitment after an outstanding visit to Athens over the weekend. Coach Kirby Smart and his staff have shown the ability to get into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for top players, and the Bulldogs have not hesitated in making Dennis-Sutton a priority. But Penn State and Alabama have been communicating with the Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh product the most, and neither of those teams are going to back down when it comes to landing the five-star defensive end.

*****

An early Oklahoma State commit, Banks has been back on the market since last July. He has released a new top eight and really is most focused on even a smaller group. The feeling is that Texas A&M and Texas probably have the edge for the Houston Summer Creek standout who just got moved up to five stars. LSU had him for an official visit last weekend and things went well, but the Tigers might have some struggles battling the in-state schools. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are also among the top teams.

*****

At this point, it would be a shocker if the only five-star running back in this class did not end up at Georgia. Robinson just visited Athens and had a phenomenal time, which might have only solidified his decision. With the physical prowess and playing style of Nick Chubb, the Madison (Miss.) Germantown standout is also looking at Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and others.

*****

One of three five-star offensive tackles at LSU last weekend, the Tigers are a legitimate contender for Dewberry, who hopes to be back in Baton Rouge during the season. That means a decision is probably not around the corner as he plans to work out at Texas A&M later this week. He’s taking a visit to Texas this weekend and will take an official to College Station as well this month. Trips to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama are expected to happen during the season.

*****



North Carolina got the first serious shot at Rice over the weekend and the reports were positive as the five-star offensive tackle is serious about the Tar Heels and could definitely end up in Chapel Hill. Ohio State is also a serious contender, along with Alabama and Virginia, since it’s the in-state school and the Cavaliers have been doing a great job recruiting him. Still, it will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide start flexing their muscle in this one. Notre Dame is also one to watch.



*****

Coleman visited Florida State for multiple days last weekend for its Midnight Madness event and beyond, and the Seminoles are definitely surging big time in his recruitment. But Alabama has been a frontrunner for a long time, and Coleman completely respects the wide receiver tradition in Tuscaloosa and he could be in the Jaylen Waddle model. Texas, Oregon, Arizona State and others are in the ball game, but this feels like a two-team race.

*****

Texas is considered the team to beat in Campbell’s recruitment, and while the five-star offensive guard started his official visit journey at USC this past weekend and he could take trips across the country, the Longhorns could be tough to beat. Oklahoma is battling hard for Campbell’s commitment, and then LSU and Texas A&M are also in the mix, but Texas is very high.

*****

It will be interesting to see how Williams looks at Georgia now that Keithian Alexander is not in the class and whether it makes any difference. Even though they don’t play exactly the same position there is another spot open along the defensive line. The Bulldogs could still be a frontrunner, but others are in contention now with visits coming up to Georgia Tech and Kentucky, plus the five-star recently took a visit to Florida and if an official is scheduled then the Gators could become a bigger contender.

*****