 TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 QB rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 07:01:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 QB rankings

Devin Brown
Devin Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The updated 2022 rankings are out and there were a lot of big movers, especially atop the quarterback position. Here's a look at those new QB rankings.

Updated position rankings: Pro-style QBs | Dual-threat QBs

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-star countdown

Tuesday: Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers | Meet the new five-stars | Should Walter Nolen be the No. 1 DL?

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings

*****

PROGRAMS WITH TOP CLASSES: Clemson, Georgia, LSU  

With Cade Klubnik getting his fifth star and taking Quinn Ewers' place as the top quarterback in this class, Clemson finds itself with the top quarterback class. Dabo Swinney's squad isn't running away with this title though. LSU and Georgia have five-star quarterback commitments of their own in Walker Howard and Gunner Stockton. All three five-star quarterbacks are set up to have big senior seasons, and a shuffling of the order certainly isn't out of the question.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Devin Brown  

Devin Brown
Devin Brown (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

Brown moved up the Rivals250 to No. 48 in this update and is now within shouting distance of earning his fifth star. The USC commit had some great performances this offseason and showed he has the skills to rank among the best in this class.

Brown has a strong arm, can deliver the ball accurately and has no problem throwing into tight windows. He's going to put up some huge numbers this fall, and he'll have a chance to rise even more down the road.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

*****

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Katin Houser  

Katin Houser
Katin Houser (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Houser surprised a lot of people with his performances this offseason and it shows in his new ranking. The Michigan State commit is in an unusual situation for quarterbacks of his caliber. He'll be splitting playing time with 2023 Rivals250 quarterback Pierce Clarkson this fall. With fewer chances to impress, Houser will need to make each one count.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANMAG.COM

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage

*****

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}