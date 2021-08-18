Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 QB rankings
The updated 2022 rankings are out and there were a lot of big movers, especially atop the quarterback position. Here's a look at those new QB rankings.
Updated position rankings: Pro-style QBs | Dual-threat QBs
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Five-star countdown
Tuesday: Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers | Meet the new five-stars | Should Walter Nolen be the No. 1 DL?
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings
*****
PROGRAMS WITH TOP CLASSES: Clemson, Georgia, LSU
With Cade Klubnik getting his fifth star and taking Quinn Ewers' place as the top quarterback in this class, Clemson finds itself with the top quarterback class. Dabo Swinney's squad isn't running away with this title though. LSU and Georgia have five-star quarterback commitments of their own in Walker Howard and Gunner Stockton. All three five-star quarterbacks are set up to have big senior seasons, and a shuffling of the order certainly isn't out of the question.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM
*****
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Devin Brown
Brown moved up the Rivals250 to No. 48 in this update and is now within shouting distance of earning his fifth star. The USC commit had some great performances this offseason and showed he has the skills to rank among the best in this class.
Brown has a strong arm, can deliver the ball accurately and has no problem throwing into tight windows. He's going to put up some huge numbers this fall, and he'll have a chance to rise even more down the road.
*****
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Katin Houser
Houser surprised a lot of people with his performances this offseason and it shows in his new ranking. The Michigan State commit is in an unusual situation for quarterbacks of his caliber. He'll be splitting playing time with 2023 Rivals250 quarterback Pierce Clarkson this fall. With fewer chances to impress, Houser will need to make each one count.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage
*****