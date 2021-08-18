Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 QB rankings

The updated 2022 rankings are out and there were a lot of big movers, especially atop the quarterback position. Here's a look at those new QB rankings.

With Cade Klubnik getting his fifth star and taking Quinn Ewers ' place as the top quarterback in this class, Clemson finds itself with the top quarterback class. Dabo Swinney 's squad isn't running away with this title though. LSU and Georgia have five-star quarterback commitments of their own in Walker Howard and Gunner Stockton . All three five-star quarterbacks are set up to have big senior seasons, and a shuffling of the order certainly isn't out of the question.

Brown moved up the Rivals250 to No. 48 in this update and is now within shouting distance of earning his fifth star. The USC commit had some great performances this offseason and showed he has the skills to rank among the best in this class.

Brown has a strong arm, can deliver the ball accurately and has no problem throwing into tight windows. He's going to put up some huge numbers this fall, and he'll have a chance to rise even more down the road.