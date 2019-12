After scouting players from coast to coast during this high school football season, the Rivals analysts have revised their class of 2021 rankings, which will be revealed throughout the week. Today, we have a revamped top 10 that saw two players earn their fifth stars this season.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK CLASS OF 2021:

Monday: Top 10 revealed

Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed

Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed

Thursday: Position rankings revealed

